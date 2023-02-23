February 22, 202312:34

Yes video Giorgia Meloni addressed a message about war in Ukraine a Vladimir Putin. To the Russian president “I would say all this it does not make sense“, declared the Italian premier in an interview with Tg4. “When you see i stuffed toy of the children near the fioriit doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t make sense,” he added.

“Wall in Donbass? I hope not but it depends on Putin” “I hope not, but this depends on Putin’s will and on how quickly this matter will be resolved”, Meloni said again, answering a question on the risk of a new wall in Donbass that would divide Europe.

“Encouraging dialogue but considering Kiev’s claims” “I believe it is right to favor any hypothesis of dialogue but that it cannot be done if Ukrainian claims are not taken into consideration because this too serves to vindicate international law”, explained the prime minister. “If in the end – he added – whoever attacks won and gets what they want, the next day we have not postponed the war, we have only made a new invasion easier and the war is approaching, it is not moving away”.

“Peace? No deal without involving Ukraine” “The point is to understand what peace is: I think there cannot be a peace or any kind of agreement in which the attacked person is not involved and in agreement”, Meloni said again. “Zelensky has presented a ten-point peace plan-he continued-, and we are committed, like Italy, the G7 and all the international organizations to which we belong, to open consultations and memberships”.



“Weapons in Kiev? We move with the international community” “We are at the sixth armaments and support package in which there are many useful things that were asked of us by the Ukrainians, but we have concentrated above all on the issue of anti-aircraft defense, also in an attempt to defend strategic structures, just as we have concentrate on the tools for demining, another thing that in the end risks having an impact above all on the defenseless, on the innocent. We have already done something with ammunition”. So the prime minister. “Clearly, what we can do we will do but – he continued – it must be done in agreement with the international community because in this context we have somewhat divided the tasks: we do not go in random order, we try to organize ourselves in such a way that each can do the best of what he can do”.

