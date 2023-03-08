Home Health Ib-Salut telephone operator competition stabilization process
Health

Ib-Salut telephone operator competition stabilization process

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 11 fixed statutory staff positions in the telephone operator category and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, without prejudice to the fact that the functional capacity to perform the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

