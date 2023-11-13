Ibai Llanos Hospitalized in South Korea – But Is Now Recovering and Enjoying Worlds 2023

Spanish Streamer Ibai Llanos Hospitalized in South Korea

Renowned Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, who recently traveled to South Korea for the League of Legends Worlds 2023, was hospitalized in the country after presenting a fever, causing concern among his fans.

Llanos announced through his Instagram stories that he was feeling unwell and had to seek medical attention in South Korea. While he did not specify his illness, he shared that he was “in a Korean hospital all screwed up” and feeling quite sick.

According to Llanos, he was admitted to the hospital due to a strong fever but managed to improve after being treated by specialists and receiving medication. He noted that he was grateful for the support he received, but mentioned that medical care in South Korea differs from that in Spain, as they give out less medication.

After being hospitalized for a few days, Llanos stated that he was feeling better and was already enjoying South Korea, where his main objective was to attend the Worlds 2023. He shared a streaming of a League of Legends match and posted a photo on Twitter looking recovered and smiling.

Llanos’ fans sent messages of support during his hospitalization, and they will likely be relieved to see him back in good spirits and ready to continue his adventures in South Korea.

