Iberogast: risk for the liver

Iberogast: risk for the liver

Celandine as an ingredient controversial

“With the power of nature against various gastrointestinal complaints” – this is how the Bayer company markets its over-the-counter drug Iberogast. Important to know: There are now two variants of the remedy: one with and one without celandine. Celandine – a poppy plant that is considered a medicinal plant – is suspected of damaging the liver. It was only in October 2020 that Bayer launched a variant without celandine called Iberogast Advance.

Long struggle for warning

The classic with celandine had previously been heavily criticized: the media reported in 2018 on the death of a woman who is said to have died of liver failure after taking it. Since then, the Cologne public prosecutor’s office has been investigating whether a warning in the package leaflet could have prevented the death.

The Federal Institute for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products had already asked the then manufacturer Steigerwald in 2008 to explain the liver risk. But he thought the celandine share was too small for that – as did pharmaceutical producer Bayer, which took over Steigerwald in 2013. Only as a result of the death in 2018 did Bayer include a corresponding warning in the package insert.

According to experts, both means are not very suitable

Our drug experts have currently evaluated both Iberogast and Iberogast Advance as part of the test of remedies for irritable bowel syndrome. Their conclusion: Both means are not very suitable. There is no evidence that the combined remedies are put together in a meaningful way.

The following also applies to the classic with celandine: In high doses and for a longer period of time, the herb can damage the liver. The European regulatory agency has negatively evaluated oral medicines containing celandine, regardless of the amount. The effectiveness of celandine preparations has also not been sufficiently proven.

Tipp: Do not self-medicate with Iberogast on a long-term basis. Do not take the drug if you have liver disease. More reviews of over 9,000 medicines can be found in our large database.

