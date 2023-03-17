Celandine as an ingredient controversial “With the power of nature against various gastrointestinal complaints” – this is how the Bayer company markets its over-the-counter drug Iberogast. Important to know: There are now two variants of the remedy: one with and one without celandine. Celandine – a poppy plant that is considered a medicinal plant – is suspected of damaging the liver. It was only in October 2020 that Bayer launched a variant without celandine called Iberogast Advance.

Long struggle for warning The classic with celandine had previously been heavily criticized: the media reported in 2018 on the death of a woman who is said to have died of liver failure after taking it. Since then, the Cologne public prosecutor’s office has been investigating whether a warning in the package leaflet could have prevented the death. The Federal Institute for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products had already asked the then manufacturer Steigerwald in 2008 to explain the liver risk. But he thought the celandine share was too small for that – as did pharmaceutical producer Bayer, which took over Steigerwald in 2013. Only as a result of the death in 2018 did Bayer include a corresponding warning in the package insert.