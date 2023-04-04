«The Foro Italico is the Home of the Internationals. They will be international longer, larger, bigger houseeven more beautiful, more sustainable, greener, more modern. Let’s raise the bar. Also Sport and Health, with Fitp, is ready to welcome the championsit’s a record audience to whom we want to give a show by dragging him towards sport at the same time». The words of the President and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli during the presentation of the ‘Road to Rome 2023’ towards the tennis internationals scheduled from 8 to 21 May at the Foro Italico.

“This year’s one will be one completely new edition that is to say a new challenge. The 80th edition of the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia will be longer and consequently requested one more effort on everyone’s part. We will not forget the either combination champions-practitioners, essential to broaden the base and which responds to our mission as promoters of sport at all levels. This year at the Young Village there will be more than 40,000 children and teenagers of tennis schools and clubs, also the result of our commitment to the programs Active School Kids and Junior. The Fitp rackets in class project will bring thousands more young people, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education and Sport and Health» underlined Cozzoli again who then illustrated the news of the site.

«In 2006 there were just 8 courses for the tournament. This year, however, we have reached 17. More than double. We have already made the first investments for interventions structuraland so permanentand this to ensure that the security and connectivity standards are of excellent quality. A development plan that will reach up to 2026. The biggest and most visible novelty is certainly building a bridge which will join the Central to the pool area. A fundamental link for players who will thus be able to move independently. The site has expanded Also in the swimming pool area. Here it will be created an area entirely dedicated to players con new changing rooms and a second area for physiotherapy in addition to the existing ones. A gym and a work out area have also been set up additional. From a technical point of view they were built two new additional fields with grandstands”.

On the occasion, the renewal of the partnership with BNL was also announced, which has been signed until 2028. For the 17th consecutive year, BNL will be alongside the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation as well as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. The agreement was renewed for another six editions, with an option for a further two years, confirming a commitment that has allowed the tournament to grow and become the leading event on the Italian sports scene.

«The upgrade of the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia is a historic goal, which we have been pursuing for a long time. It is the recognition most directly attributable to the great organizational capacity that our movement has shown to possess and to know how to implement. It will be an edition never seen before, we and our partners are called to an enormous effort: a renewed and expanded site will welcome male and female players. The Internationals are the flagship of our tennis» remarked the number one of Fitp, Angelo Binaghi.

“Reaching these levels is the result of years of hard work and planning after years in which the impact of this event was perhaps underestimated” the words of the Councilor for Sport and Major Events of Rome Capital, Honored Alexander.