Notice of notification for public claims to all potentially interested pharmaceutical companies operating in the Italian territory, since the eventual acceptance of the appeal could cause them damage, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court Sec. III Quater n.07673/2022 of 12.19.2022 in relation to the appeal against the Decree of the Minister of Health of 22 September 2022, pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14965/2022 Ibigen srl /Ministry of Health – Ministry of Economy and Finance-AIFA and against the company Italfarmaco

Ordinance (PDF 153.0 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 402.9 Kb)

Instance (PDF 194.2 Kb)