Home Health Ibigen Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Ibigen Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public claims to all potentially interested pharmaceutical companies operating in the Italian territory, since the eventual acceptance of the appeal could cause them damage, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court Sec. III Quater n.07673/2022 of 12.19.2022 in relation to the appeal against the Decree of the Minister of Health of 22 September 2022, pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14965/2022 Ibigen srl /Ministry of Health – Ministry of Economy and Finance-AIFA and against the company Italfarmaco

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 153.0 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 402.9 Kb)

Instance (PDF 194.2 Kb)

See also  Lock screen, the new gold mine of Apple and Google

You may also like

Bathroom book the Opposites

VitaVisin – does it work – opinions –...

Commercial determinants of health | International Health

Agrisalumeria Luiset – Traditional raw salami

Clinical trials, Minister Schillaci signs decrees Ethics Committees...

World Cancer Day

Meloni-Scholz united on Kiev, the premier in Ukraine...

Could diabetes drugs delay Parkinson’s?

Eyes, serious or moderate problems for 19% of...

A VIDEODERMATOSCOPE IS DONATED TO DERMATOLOGY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy