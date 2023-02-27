“I feel good, I haven’t felt this way in a year and two months. Tonight I felt free to play football. And it’s them, i.e. the fans, that I blew at tonight San Sirowhich give me the strength to continue”. These are the first words spoken by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the post of Milan-Atalantai.e. in his seasonal debut in the evening of records.

THE SUFFERING – “I suffered a lot, even in the last six months of last year when I couldn’t help the team – statements a Dazn -. I tried everything: I could have done the surgery 6 months before, but I saw that it could be our year. In the end I won, but I’ve never suffered like this time. Also there was Riola’s death, so mentally it wasn’t easy either. Then when I’m fine I’m the strongest of all”

THE FUTURE OF LEAO – “I lowered my salary for him, i’m playing for free. Do you want the house too?” And then a grimace that indicates all the difficulties of a complicated negotiation, that of the renewal between the Portuguese and the Italian champion club (here are Leao’s words in the pre-match).

PERSONAL GOALS – “I always raise them, otherwise I relax. I want to compete with my colleagues and play, otherwise I don’t have to stay here. I’m not here to play only the final ten minutes, otherwise you’re finished. If so, I prefer to stay at home. L absence from the team? I only came for the games but stayed away for my recovery and to do it right. When I’m back, just look at my colleagues who immediately understand what they have to do”. DE KETELAERE – I saw it well. I see myself in him, when I took my first step as a professional outside my country it wasn’t easy – he then added to Sky Sport -. It is difficult for him to be away from his country and his family. Everyone is giving him a hand, then as soon as he unlocks he won’t stop. He just has to unlock himself and do what the coach wants from him.”

THE ROLE IN THE TEAM – “I feel important, I have a great responsibility. And then I started an adventure with this team, bringing it to where we are today. Of course, when I’m not there, I suffer from being out and perhaps the team lacks a bit of my pressure. I’ve done everything to recover, but in the last few weeks I’ve seen the team well. We have to do more and do well”