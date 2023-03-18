• Udinese-Milan, HERE the match action by action.

10.53 pm – The standings

Milan continues to struggle in the league. After the home draw with Salernitana and the defeat in Florence, the Rossoneri also fell in Udine. Roma remain at -1, and tomorrow they could overtake Pioli’s team. Atalanta is also part of the fight for a place in the Champions League, overcoming Empoli on Friday.

10.45 pm – UDINESE 3-1 MILAN

It ends here, Udinese wins 3-1 against Milan and returns to home success. Goals from Pereyra, Beto and Ehizibue decide. Ibrahimovic scored from a penalty for the Rossoneri. Milan remain in fourth place in the standings, but tomorrow they could be overtaken by Roma, who are chasing at -1.

Allowed seven minutes of recovery. Tonali with his arms wide on Becao, the referee admonishes him amid the protests of the Milan midfielder.

Two protagonists of the match, Udogie and Ehizibue, come out and Zeegelaar and Ebosele enter.

10.36 pm – Ibra sets a record

With the goal scored today, Ibrahimovic became the oldest scorer to clock in in Serie A.

What an opportunity for Milan: on the development of a free kick from the frontline Krunic arrives at the shot from a good position, the ball just wide.

One of the protagonists of the match, Pereyra, comes out, Arslan enters in his place.

Pioli tries everything, three substitutions all together. Calabria enters for Tomori, De Ketelaere for Diaz and Origi for Ibrahimovic. In Udinese here is Thauvin for Success.

Great play by Udogie on the left, he jumps two opponents and crosses in the centre: Pereyra arrives and shoots just wide.

10.18 pm – UDINESE GOAL

Udinese scores again. Goal by Ehizibue, who arrives a few centimeters from the goal and reiterates a cross-shot by Udogie on the net. Udinese ahead 3-1.

First changes for Milan. Pioli recalls Bennacer and Saelemaekers to the bench, Krunic and Rebic enter.

Hard intervention by Kalulu on Udogie: yellow card.

First chance of the second half for Milan: from Tonali’s corner Thiaw heads in, saves Silvestri

It starts again at the Dacia Arena, no changes between the two teams.

21:38 – Udinese-Milan 2-1 in the 45th minute

An intense first half ends. Udinese ahead 2-1 thanks to goals by Pereyra and Beto, by Ibrahimovic (from a penalty) the Rossoneri goal.

21:36 – 50′ GOAL BY UDINESE

Udinese is ahead again. Success serves Beto in the center, the Portuguese center forward turns and beats Maignan.

21:34 – 48′ MILAN GOAL

Duties makes Ibrahimovic repeat the penalty. Beto had entered the area. Ibrahimovic comes back on the spot, and this time he shoots hard in the center and scores. Draw for the Rossoneri, 1-1 at the Dacia Arena. Sottil expelled for protests.

21:30 – WRONG PENALTY BY IBRAHIMOVIC

Incredible, Ibrahimovic misses the penalty! Zlatan opens the pot, Silvestri understands the Swede’s intentions and parries.

Insertion of Leao in the penalty area, the Portuguese tries to serve the onrushing Ibrahimovic but the ball is intercepted by Bijol. Milan protests for a possible touch with the arm of the central Udinese. Duties recalled to the Var grants the penalty.

Leao again. He centers from the left and kicks around the far post, Silvestri stretches and deflects for a corner kick. Milan is going up.

Brahim Diaz lights up. The Spanish attacking midfielder slips into the Udinese defense, gets a pass from Ibrahimovic and goes for a shot, saved by Silvestri. But on the occasion he had carried the ball forward with his hand.

Nehuen Perez is the first yellow card of the match: he blatantly holds back Saelemaekers who had jumped him cleanly on the right wing. Automatic yellow.

Here is also Leao, who kicks around from his tile, at the far post: weak shot, Silvestri parries without problems.

Udinese again, another chance. Beto receives his back to goal in the penalty area, turns and kicks: ball deflected by Kalulu.

First ring for Milan, it is Ibrahimovic himself who goes to shoot: free-kick kicked from the edge of the penalty area, just high.

8.55 pm – 10′ GOAL BY UDINESE

Udinese passes. Error in setting up Bennacer, Samardzic anticipates Tomori, dives into the penalty area, the ball reaches Pereyra who kicks diagonally and leaves Maignan petrified.

Udinese did well in these first few minutes. Samardzic enters the penalty area and almost finds the impact with the ball, then on a corner kick Becao almost reaches the winning deflection.

Udinese-Milan has begun. The Rossoneri immediately put pressure on the Friulians.

8.44 pm – Here are the teams

The teams took to the field. It starts in a few moments.

8.34 pm – Heating in progress

Milan took the field to warm up. Ibrahimovic leads the group.

8.18 pm – Sottil: «We’ll play it»

These are Sottil’s words on the eve: «Milan are a battleship, but we’ll fight for it» said the coach proudly. His Udinese comes from 4 points away, but hasn’t won at home since 18 September, 3-1 against Inter.

7.55 pm – Ibra sets a record

Starter in Udine after more than a year (it hadn't happened since 23 January 2022 against Juventus at San Siro and then his ordeal began there), Zlatan Ibrahimovic tonight beats the record of another former AC Milan player, Alessandro Costacurta, today commentator on Sky. The former defender played from the first minute in May 2007, in his last professional match, against Udinese, aged 41 years and 25 days. Excluding the four goalkeepers Marco Ballotta (Lazio, 44 ​​years and 38 days), Francesco Antonioli (Cesena, 42 years and 235 days), Gigi Buffon (Juventus, 42 years and 183 days) and Alberto Fontana (Palermo, 41 years and 297 days ), Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest player to take the field as a starter in a Serie A match.

19:47 – The official formations

The formations officers

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Wallace, Pereyra, Udogie; Betto, Success.

Milan (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali; Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

19:35 – Ibrahimovic captain

Ibrahimovic chasing yet another record: he could become the oldest outfield player to start in Serie A. He should be on the pitch from the 1st minute, and have the captain’s armband on.

7.30 pm – Owner Ibra is back

(Carlos Passerini) The draw with Salernitana was a shock, practically a defeat, which is why an immediate reaction is needed. So no turnover. “As long as the team is doing well, the best will play” Pioli made it clear, however, that he will have to make a change: Giroud is disqualified, it could be Ibrahimovic’s turn right from the start. “Zlatan is fine, he doesn’t have 90 minutes, he’s ready, I’ll see him, Origi and Rebic on Saturday,” said the coach. Ibra is excited, also for being called up to the national team: his presence, even at 41, can be decisive in waking up the devil. Hernandez can’t do it.

19:15 – Milan, bankruptcy is forbidden

(Carlos Passerini) Head to the championship. Because there’s time to think about Napoli and above all because next year’s Champions League is yet to be conquered. The Devil has two faces: beautiful in Europe, ugly in Serie A. And after scoring a point in two games, he cannot fail tonight in Udine.

