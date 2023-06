‘GodBye’: with this play on words, the Curva Sud bids farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in his last as a Milan player. A goodbye to the ‘god’ of AC Milan football, who responded from the sidelines visibly moved, as shown on the stadium’s big screens. The Swede (and his wife) visibly moved by the incessant stadium chants and the choreography dedicated to him

