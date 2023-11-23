IbuProPflege, a remedy for staff shortages

Healthcare Workers Demand Immediate Measures Against Shortage in Switzerland

A day of action organized by the UNIA trade union was held across Switzerland on Wednesday to demand immediate measures against the shortage of healthcare workers in Switzerland. Nurses took to the streets in nine Swiss cities to protest against poor working conditions and insufficient healthcare funding.

With flash mobs, speeches and information stands, health workers presented their “remedies”. During the action, they distributed a “drug” called IbuProPflege, a name that uses a play on words to emphasize its effectiveness against the shortage of healthcare personnel and to guarantee quality care, evoking the image of the well-known anti-inflammatory.

“We denounce the shortage of personnel in the assistance sector,” said Claudia Catellani, secretary of UNIA. The trade unionist deplores the fact that healthcare staff are overwhelmed with paperwork and she no longer has time to look after patients. “Staff are under pressure and tired.”

Over 15,000 positions are currently vacant and 300 nurses leave the profession every month. Despite the fact that the Swiss people approved the initiative “For strong nursing care” at the end of November 2021, the situation in the healthcare sector is becoming increasingly precarious.

UNIA argues that five measures must be implemented in a timely manner. First, there must be “significant increases in wages for the same rate of employment, or a reduction in working time for the same salary.” At the same time, “existing supplements and time credits must be increased substantially and supplements introduced for short-term changes in working hours”. The union also requires “at least five weeks of vacation up to age 49, six weeks from age 50 and seven weeks from age 60.” Finally, UNIA demands that working hours and childcare supplements be recorded.

The shortage of staff leads to overwork, stress, and work shifts that are harmful to health for those who remain operational. This crisis has repercussions on the entire Swiss healthcare system and long-term care. Due to demographic changes, 54,000 more nursing home beds and an additional 35,000 carers will be needed by 2040 – and this does not include those leaving the profession. UNIA is particularly concerned about the shortage of staff in these facilities.

More generally, the union calls for “fair funding of care,” which guarantees basic coverage regardless of whether beds are occupied or not.

The first measures to respond to the concerns of healthcare staff were proposed by the Federal Council, with 470 million francs being made available over eight years starting from 2024 for the training of nurses. The cantons will have to contribute an equivalent sum.

In this way, the Federal Council intends to respond to the growing need in the sector and apply an important part of the popular initiative on nursing approved in November 2021.

A second phase is planned, which seems to be more controversial in Parliament: the government wants to improve the working conditions of nursing staff to reduce the number of early departures from the profession. He will introduce a bill in spring 2024.

