Icardi and Juve, Belen, Maradona, Keita Balde and…

Icardi and Juve, Belen, Maradona, Keita Balde and…

The editorial staff Tuesday 21 February 2023, 11.01pm

Wanda Nara she was the main guest on the first primetime episode of “Beasts“, the program hosted by Francesca Fagnani on Rai 2. Freewheeling, Mauro Icardi’s wife spoke about all the gossip surrounding the couple, but also about many football backgrounds.

Belen, Maradona, China Suarez, Keita Balde and Icardi

Belen hasn’t done anything in Argentina, where I’ve been working since I was very little. I’m much more famous there“. Wanda Nara’s interview begins with this Rodriguez-like dig, who then adds: “I started as a nanny, I was very good and all the mothers wanted me. I think whatever I had done in my life I would have been successful. I am a free woman: those who love me love me for this, especially women. Those who hate me hate me for the same reason“. Night of love with Maradona?I’ve never been with him. It’s true that I ended up in this house, in this party… I understood that this thing made me famous. I’ve never been able to talk to him about it.” How are you doing with Icardi? He is my husband, we are together, we have always been a family. He’s been with me practically my whole life. For me it’s lucky, for him I don’t know. We hope to be together for life. Mauro fell in love with the normal me, in my pajamas while I was preparing pasta with butter and parmesan, not at the disco“. The quarrel over China Suarez?I don’t believe anyone, I don’t know what happened. In such a long history, such a small fact is not the main point of our story. I got mad and made posts? Yes, but I’m also used to it. Icardi is handsome, young, it’s normal for him to be courted. It bothers me that it was someone who was also in a relationship with me who did it“. And the matter of smells that would hold him back? “No, I don’t think it’s true, just gossip. If you go with Mauro, you’ll take a shower. The bag that Mauro gave me to win me back is my second love, I hold onto it and almost sleep in it”. Keita Bucket? I don’t know what happened, because that cuckold thing was written. Mauro is a very direct person. Did Keita’s wife write “Wacca”? I understand that women would rather get angry at other women than at their husband. Maybe one day I’ll explain them privately.”

