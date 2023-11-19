Ice cream Advent calendar: Why the content is particularly worthwhile in 2023

It should contain 24 surprises with a value of 600 euros – and currently for just under 60 euros. The stern took a closer look at the 2023 ice cream Advent calendar.

There are now Advent calendars in every design imaginable: whether filled with spices, jewelry, tools, dog treats or even sex toys. But is it worth buying such a calendar – and are the surprises really something for everyday life? The stern tested the ice cream advent calendar and examined the contents for 2023.

Ice Cream Advent Calendar: The Contents 2023



First the hard facts: The “Deluxe” version of the ice cream Advent calendar currently costs 59.95 euros and is said to contain 24 surprises with a total value of 600 euros. There is also a “Premium” version at Eis.de for 139.95 euros, which is said to contain sex toys and accessories with a value of 1,000 euros.

Both versions are intended to be suitable for both couples and singles and definitely look visually appealing. The cheaper version, the stern tested, at first glance it appears to be of very high quality and has an attractive, elegant design. The surprises are individually packed in small, numbered boxes. Compared to the 2022 content, the design is even more modern and appears to be of even higher quality.

Sex toys, massage accessories and more



When you unpack the first surprises, you notice that there is a lot of variety. A total of several sex toys are included, such as the popular heart-shaped lay-on vibrator from Satisfyer, small vibrators or an anal plug. The Satisfyer comes with a charging cable, but some vibrating toys still require batteries that are not included in the scope of delivery.

Most surprises are packaged separately in plastic wrap and have short product descriptions on the wrap. The sex toys with remote control or battery also come with instructions. Also positive: In 2023, in addition to individual instructions, there will be a small booklet on the back of the calendar in which all the surprises are listed and explained. Very practical, especially for beginners. Plus: There is another game on the packaging of the Advent calendar that matches the first door. This ensures that the packaging is well used and provides additional fun.

In addition to sex toys, surprises from the BDSM area, such as handcuffs and a whip, can also be found in the ice Advent calendar. Also massage-themed gadgets, such as an oil. There are also two surprises each from the seduction area: one is erotic and attractive lingerie for women. There are also stimulating accessories for your love life, such as a masturbation egg and a stimulating gel as well as a spray that is intended to prolong a man’s erection.

The classic sex toy, a lay-on vibrator from Satisfyer, can be found in the Eis Advent calendar, among other places. Also lingerie, handcuffs and a masturbation egg

© stern

A notice: If you are interested in testing the Eis.de calendar yourself, but don’t necessarily want it to be prominently displayed on the package where you ordered, you can choose more neutral packaging when ordering.

The conclusion: Is the Advent calendar from Eis.de worth it?



The Advent calendar from Eis.de is a great thing for couples who want to stimulate their love life a little, as well as for those who have no problems in this regard. The former can try out surprises such as the lingerie, the whip or the other small toys such as the anal plug to see whether they also like other roles or types of stimulation than the classic ones. The fact that there are accessories from different areas to test is definitely a plus. In addition, the price-performance ratio is extremely fair: the products actually far exceed the purchase price of just under 60 euros.

And even if there wasn’t much that was suitable, the calendar at least allowed us to engage with each other again, to get closer to each other, perhaps to laugh at one or two toys or to decide for ourselves that it wasn’t for us. The game at the beginning also ensures that you approach the topic of sex more openly again. However, surprises like the anal plug, which you can try out in a new way, or massage gadgets are definitely suitable for most people and are not as unusual or crazy as you might think before buying an erotic Advent calendar. There are many things that encourage you to try things out and perhaps expand your love life in the long term.

But the calendar is also definitely worth it for couples or singles who have more experience and curiosity when it comes to sex. They expand their repertoire and are therefore prepared for different preferences: whether you like it a little more dominant or a little more tender. For those with more experience, the “Premium” version is certainly worth it. Here you can also get a very high value of goods for comparatively little money. For those who know that something like this is suitable for them, the higher quality calendar is definitely a must-have that you can’t go wrong with.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

#Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

