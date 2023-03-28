Ice cream and biscuits when drugs are not needed, the recipe of the Bari pediatrician Rocco Saldutti

Medicine? No, ice creams. Here is the latest invention of the Bari pediatrician Rocco Saldutti. A particular, original find. The doctor prescribes, like all his colleagues, the medicines that he believes for his patients.

It is he himself who publishes them on social networks recipes. “We children of those distant years, they had our buttocks pricked (sorry for the gluteus minimus) with needles with which you could also inflate a leather ball…”, she says jokingly.

Now, however, these recipes are being appreciated. Two ice creams a day o five biscuits once every three hours. But be careful, there is a caveat: suspend the treatment in case of stomach ache.

“It serves”, he said, “to reassure the mothers and also the children themselves”. He is not an anti-drug doctor, but simply a pediatrician who when the situation does not require drugs he enjoys sending a message of tranquility and serenity to the children.

Subscribe to the newsletter

