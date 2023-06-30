Ice cream and diet, can it be done? The nutritionist explains it to us

Il ice-cream it is one of the Italian excellences and, with this great heat, it makes everyone want to eat it. However, the doubt always remains: but if they are a dietI can eat the ice-cream? And which one can I choose? The other questions I often hear are: during the diet can I replace lunch with a ice-cream? If I eat the ice-cream after dinner, what should I avoid the next day in order not to spoil the diet? Here are our answers!

What is ice cream?

Il ice-cream it is a food based on milk or water, eggs, sugar, fruit, dried fruit in seeds, chocolate, various flavourings. Usually, those with a cream base contain milk, eggs and sugar, to which chocolate, coffee, hazelnuts, pistachios, cocoa, almonds, cream, caramel, various pralines and many other ingredients are added, up to the hundreds of flavors that are found around. THE ice creams fruit, in most cases, are obtained from water, sugar and fruit puree.

Italy has a great tradition of ice creams artisanal, obtained from top quality ingredients thanks to the skill of our ice cream makers. There are also many on the market ice creams industrial, easily available at the supermarket.

How much ice cream do we eat in Italy?

March 24 is the international day of the ice-cream craft and the latest data on consumption disclosed in 2023, in 2022 the sales of ice-cream craft in Italy have reached 2.7 billion euros.

When to include ice cream in the diet

If you are following a diet to lose weight, the rule by the thumb for any dessert, therefore also for ice-cream, is to consume one serving a week. Obviously, you will have to ask the professional who follows you the frequency suitable for you for the consumption of ice-creambut in terms of weight loss, exaggerating with sweets doesn’t allow you to reach your goal.

If you want to keep fit and eat healthily without specific goals such as losing weight or managing certain diseases, it is still advisable to reserve the ice-cream to once a week. In summer it’s easier to have opportunities to eat it, if you don’t have particular health problems and aren’t following one diet slimming, you may happen to eat the ice-cream even a couple of times a week. In that case, there’s no need to compensate by skipping a meal the next day. However, he remembers that it is never the occasion that can create a problem, but the habit of consuming too much food and too frequently.

As for the habit of dining with a ice-creamI have to reject it. The ice-cream, in fact, does not replace a meal! It contains mainly sugars, then fats and proteins. You would find yourself, in a few hours, feeling very hungry and risk nibbling without realizing it. It is better to decide to have a snack with a ice-cream piccolo, if your diet includes snack. Or, to consume it after dinner, but always knowing that it is more than what the food habit should be.

Which ice cream to choose if you are on a diet

If you are at diet, but even if you’re not, my advice is to pick a ice-cream handcrafted. Contains ingredients of superior quality to the industrial one. It is true that often the ice-cream industrial has fewer calories than ice-cream artisanal, but we are talking about a few dozen, which, in the right portions and within one diet varied and balanced do not make the difference.

The best flavor of ice-cream artisanal will allow you a greater sense of contentment, which will help you not to overdo the quantity. The best fat and protein content will serve to increase your satiety and this too will help you stick to one cone or cup.

Il ice-cream industrial, in addition to having a nutritionally worse composition than artisanal ones, is also on hand: in the freezer at home. Therefore, it is easier to eat them even out of boredom, or because they are hot, without stopping until the pan is finished.

As for the choice of tastes of the ice-cream, choose your favorites. Being a food that should be consumed occasionally, it is good to fully enjoy it and the small nutritional difference between a ice-cream a cream-based one and a fruit-based one cannot make a difference.

Conclusions

So, green light to ice-cream also knows diet (apart from very rare special cases, but for these you need to contact a nutrition professional), choosing it with awareness, in the right frequencies and portions.

