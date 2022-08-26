On Friday, August 19, a recall from the Ministry of Health was published which affected several batches of ice cream and sausage sold in Italian supermarkets.

Vanilla ice cream withdrawn from the market for traces of chloroethanol: the reported batches

One of the two warnings published on the ministry’s website concerns the HAAGEN DAZS vanilla ice cream manufactured by HAAGEN DAZS ARRAS SNS, headquartered in France. The withdrawal from supermarkets was a consequence of the detection of traces of chloroethanol in 460 ml packs:

Belgian shock with maturity 18 March 2023/14 April 2023;

Macadamia 4 April 2023/8 April 2023/15 April 2023/16 April 2023;

Coockies March 27, 2023 / April 12, 2023 / April 21, 2023;

Pralines 10 aprile 2023.

Precautionary delivery to the point of sale where the packaging was also purchased was indicated:

Macadamia 95 ml expiring March 16, 2023;

Belgian choc 95 ml expiring on April 8, 2023;

Caramel attraction 4 × 95 ml deadline 1 April 2023;

Belgian duo Choc & Vanilla 420 ml expiring April 15, 2023.

Il chloroethanol it is a substance with a high potential toxic. The lethal dose LD50 (rat, oral) is 71 mg / kg body weight. It can be absorbed through the skin, is irritating to the eyes and respiratory tract, acts on the central nervous system and can cause liver and kidney damage.

Würstel recalled by supermarkets for microbiological risk

It is not the first time that a product has been picked up from the supermarket. And, always on the same day, a microbiological risk warning affected some sausages sold in Italy in which it was found presence of Listeria Monocytogenes, a species of pathogenic (disease-causing) bacteria that can be found in humid environments, but also in soil, water, decaying vegetation and animals. I'm dangerous to health because they can survive and even grow under refrigeration (and other typical food storage measures) causing listeriosis, a serious infection that can be fatal to pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The sausages reported by the ministry of health, on 19 August 2022, are chicken and cheese resold by Eurospin Italia Spa.:

production batch 1785417;

factory / manufacturer identification mark IT 04 M CE;

name of the producer AGRICOLA TRE VALLI Soc. Coop. (headquarters in P.le Apollinare Veronesi 1, San Martino Buon Albergo), with expiry date 3 September 2022, weight 150 gr.

In this case it was advised not to consume the product and return it to the point of sale for replacement.

Food business operators (FBOs) have the obligation to inform their customers about the non-compliance found in food placed on the market by them and withdraw the product from the market. In addition to the withdrawal, if the product has already been sold to the consumer, the FBO must also provide for the recall, i.e. it must inform consumers about the products at risk, also by means of signs to be affixed in the points of sale, and to publish the recall in the specific area of ​​the portal of the Ministry of Health.

This is a standard procedure, already performed in the past for the Kinder case (we talked about the maxi recall and withdrawn products here) but also for reports of salmonella, plastic and toxins detected in various products sold in Italy (here ‘list).