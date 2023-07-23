Home » Ice cream, is it good or bad? How to include it in the diet
Ice cream, is it good or bad? How to include it in the diet

Ice cream, is it good or bad? How to include it in the diet

Ice cream is a dessert much loved by Italians, but unfortunately, being rich in sugars, it cannot be consumed by everyone in a carefree way. Can it be included in a diet?

There are different types of ice-cream, we are commonly led to make a macro distinction between artisanal and industrial ones. Now it is clear that even for ice cream the more natural a product is, the less harm it does.

But let’s see if it’s possible include ice cream in the diet and we understand if this food is good or bad for our health. It’s summer and the sweet tooth can’t wait to feast on the beach. Can they do it lightly?

Is ice cream good or bad? How should it be included in a diet

Also for ice cream, as for many other foods, it is important never to exaggerate in its consumption. There is no evidence that can confirm whether ice cream is good or bad. However, it is a sugar-rich food, certainly not suitable for those who follow a diet against obesity.

How to include ice cream in a diet – Tantasalute.it

As regards, however, the inclusion of ice cream in a diet, it must be understood on the basis of the subject’s caloric needs. The higher this data, the lower it will be the impact of ice cream on the diet. The same is clearly true in reverse.

Let’s take as an example the sportsman’s diet in a diet with a normal number of calories. The ice cream here could take up 5-8% of an entire day’s calories. In the diet of an elderly person and sedentary instead reaches up to 20% of total calories and would therefore have too much importance.

See also  A diet for migraine and multiple sclerosis - Headache

Although it cannot be said with certainty whether there is a right time to eat an ice cream, it is preferable to choose mid-morning or mid-afternoon. For enter this beloved dessert into a diet without causing problems to the nutritional composition, it must be assumed that it is a food rich in fats and carbohydrates, so it is clear and evident that it has a considerable caloric intake on the daily diet.

If you want to create a certain composition, without throwing the regimen upside down, you could substitute a spoonful of oil or one or two portions of fruit, but it always depends on the quantities consumed. It must be said, however, that if you want to eat an ice cream exceptionally and therefore it is once, but not a habit, it is preferable to eat it without making any compensation, without stressing out to understand what must be eliminated from the daily diet for having enjoyed a cone. Better to taste it without thinking too much, it will be even better.

