Ice effect: which creams, gels and sprays to buy?

As temperatures rise, i refreshing products and ice effect I am the must have of the summer beauty case. Their formulations based on stimulating active ingredients, such as aloe vera, eucalyptus, menthol or caffeine are the key to face the heatsoothe overheated skin, freshen up e regenerate face and body. We are talking about face masks to apply at the end of the day, soothing sprays to keep on hand all day long, refreshing balms for the feet, cleansing gels, serums to stimulate the eye area and ice-effect formulations to combat cellulite and fat deposits located on the buttocks and thighs.

In this article

Ice effect products: gel or cream?

Mara Alvaroskin therapist and doctor in chemistry and pharmaceutical technologies, specializing in cosmetic sciences, helps us explore the formulation of these products, guiding us in the choice that best suits our needs and our skin type.

“When an ice-effect cosmetic is formulated in the laboratory, therefore with an extremely refreshing action, there are several options that can be considered”, says the expert. «First of all, we start from the formulation basis: the gel one is lighter and fresher compared to the classic cream, especially in the very hot months». Gel formulations usually contain a higher percentage of water which gives the product a more fluid texturea lighter texture it’s a faster absorption at the skin level.

The ingredients on the label

Alcohol and menthol

After having found the most suitable base, various substances can be considered when reading the ingredients. “There may be thealcohol (in the INCI, i.e. in the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients, it is found as Alcohol), which gives a cool touch avoiding stickiness after the massage, or the menthol (INCI: Menthol), a compound that once applied acts on the cold receptors and the sensory nerves of the skin by exercising a cooling action. In ancient times it was used as painkiller. It must be dosed well because some skin types can perceive a more intense sensation than others, with redness and irritation. That’s why it always is advisable to give it a try on a small area of ​​skin and discontinue use in case of redness».

Menthol is an organic compound obtained mainly from the essential oil of peppermint or other plants of the mint family. When applied to the skin, it evaporates quickly, creating a feeling of intense cold and relief, which can help relieve itching, irritation and burning of the skin. Also, menthol can act as vasodilator, that is, it can dilate superficial blood vessels, stimulating blood circulation in the area where it is applied. This can help improve the feeling of relaxation and help reduce inflammation and swelling.

Menthyl lactate, essential oils and fermented extracts

In the formulations of these products, continues the skin therapist, «you can also find the menthyl lactate (INCI: Menthyl Lactate), more delicate than menthol». It is a chemical compound from refreshing and aromatic properties, born from the combination of menthol and lactic acid. In the cosmetic industry, it is often added to products such as toothpastes, lip balms, skin lotions and creams, cleansers and toners for the total. Its presence in these formulations gives a pleasant sensation of freshness and cooling on the skin or in the oral cavity. It can also provide a menthol note that gives a feeling of cleanliness and freshness.

“Very common also themint essential oil (INCI: Mentha piperita oil), of which very few drops are enough for an intense smell and sensation. Finally, there are latest generation molecules like the natural extracts deriving from fermentation of mushrooms, which manage to give a constant and long-term refreshing action». Fermentation-derived extracts are cosmetic ingredients that are obtained through a fermentation process of natural substances. Not only mushrooms, but also seaweed, rice, chilli, kombucha and aloe. During fermentation, microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts or molds interact with the compounds present in the basic ingredients, producing new beneficial substances for the skin. These are formulations that have been used for some time in Korea and have been trending in the West for some years now.

Caffeine

Caffeine is also an ingredient widely used in cosmetic products due to its action stimulating e potentially refreshing. When applied topically, caffeine can create a feeling of freshness and relief, especially if combined, in the formulation of the product, to ingredients that promote cooling, such as menthol or refreshing plant extracts, for example aloe vera or eucalyptus. This effect can be particularly appreciated during the summer and more evident when applied on specific areascome tired legs. However, it is important to remember that the sensation of freshness can vary from person to person, depending on individual sensitivity and the concentration of caffeine in the product.

Refreshing products for delicate skin

When you buy an ice-effect product, you have to choose carefully based on your skin type. “If you have one sensitive and dry skinbetter to avoid formulations with alcohol and menthol, opting for more delicate ingredients, such as menthyl lactate they fermentation extracts. These are less invasive and irritating».

Our selection of refreshing and ice-effect products

Mint mask

The stick mask with organic mint and clay Klorane (€18.90 – 25 g) is a facial treatment that immediately purifies and mattifies the skin, from combination to oily, with a long-lasting effect, perfect for the T-zone. It rinses off easily with warm water after 5-20 minutes depending on the desired effect.

Facial cleansing gel

Facial Cleansing Gel by the whale by dm drogerie markt frees the facial skin from make-up, dirt particles and impurities. The formula with refreshing aloe vera, glycerin and provitamin B5 deeply cleanses and moisturizes the skin, protecting it from dryness (2.69 euros – 150 ml).

Stimulating eye contour

With a formula based on only natural active ingredients, the Fresh eye serum by Even (€45.50 – 125 ml) contains, among other substances, caffeine, which stimulates microcirculation, Mexican arnica extract and natural oils, such as Lecythis and prickly pear seed oils.

Soothing spray water

A versatile spray lotion, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive, based on aloe vera. It soothes and hydrates, leaving a feeling of freshness and well-being. The soothing water Mediterranean Pharma (11.90 euros – 150 ml) is to be sprayed all over the body without moderation on the hottest days.

Ice on the skin

Among the refreshing products is Cryoform by Eisenberg (84 euros), anti-cellulite and anti-aging, which slims, drains, firms thanks to the presence of caffeine, camphor and eucalyptus. Furthermore, menthol tones and stimulates blood circulation in the affected area, acts on the oxygenation of the tissues, guaranteeing excellent results in the drainage of liquids.

Refreshing foot balm

The refreshing and relaxing foot balm by the faith (18 euros – 45 ml) has a fresh fragrance based on grapes and mint. Especially indicated in summer, if applied constantly, it fights excessive sweating thanks to the properties of astringent salts and Hamamelis extract, while Shea butter deeply hydrates the skin.

Anti cellulite cryo gel

Inspired by cryotherapy, the anti-cellulite Cryo-gel formula by Collistar (60 euros, 400 ml) brings a feeling of lightness. In particular to the legs, with an enhanced lifting effect. Two powerful active ingredients, pink pepper and caffeine, act on fat deposits. They limit the formation of mature adipocytes, counteract the storage of new lipids and promote the elimination of existing fat.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

