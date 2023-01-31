The advice of the specialists of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine. Sesti: here’s who risks the most and how to defend yourself

With the plummeting temperatures and the snow we must find a way to defend heart and arteries from the perils of the great cold. The specialists of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi) remind us that every year at least 7% of all lethal ailments are attributable to the cold. So here’s who risks the most and how to defend yourself.

Cardiovascular prevention

Watch your heart and arteries. Thinking about the risks of cold temperatures, the mind immediately goes to a cold, a sore throat. “But in reality – he explains Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine – one of the worst threats of the general winter is that to the cardiovascular system, with an increased incidence of stroke and a worsening of peripheral arterial diseaseessentially those affecting the lower limbs”.

Hypertension

Above all, people suffering from known cardiovascular diseases are those most exposed to this risk, which relies on the way in which the organism reacts to the cold. “To avoid dispersing heat – explains Professor Sesti – the peripheral vessels contract (vasoconstriction), and thus the symptoms of claudication worsen, and one feels painful cramps thigh or calf, as blood pressure rises. Often in winter it is necessary to review the dosages of antihypertensive therapy or associate other drugs”.

Thrombosis

A rising blood pressure also leads to a risk of dehydration (which may seem counterintuitive in winter, but it happens), a condition that could favor the formation of blood clots. “And therefore – recalls Professor Sesti – in addition to reducing the pressure, it is necessary to ensure a good intake of liquids. But absolutely no alcohol. The idea that alcohol warms you is a deceptive sensation, in fact alcohol produces one heat dispersion”.

Diabetes and overweight

“People with cardiovascular problems known or those at risk (hypertensive, diabetic, overweight) – warns in conclusion the president of internal medicine specialists – must avoid excessive efforts outdoors, if the temperatures are rigid. In this season, walks in the warm hours and on sunny days are good, but for everything else, exercise should be done indoors: at the gym, at the pool or at home. Remember to dress very well even when you take the dog out, especially early in the morning and in the evening. Watch out for the unexpected: shoveling snow can prove decidedly dangerous for the heart, as well as changing a wheel on a car, for a flat tire, on the road, when polar temperatures are recorded”.

