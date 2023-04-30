“I’d shoot it down tomorrow morning if I could”

Tgcom24 the fate ofOrsa Jj4 continues to be discussed in Trentino and beyond. “The problem isn’t the bear, it ends up as it has to. I would tear it down tomorrow morning if only I could and they would let me do it”, said the president of the Autonomous Province of Tento, Maurizio Fugatti. “The problem is the approximately 70 bears in excess that are on the territory compared to the original project. In Trentino there are over 100 and they have not moved to the other regions”.

Interviewed at the League’s Political Training School, Fugatti said he was aware “that

the issue is very divisive outside Trentino. In the Region, however, we are very united on this issue.

A 26-year-old man died after being attacked by a bear. After seven or eight attacks on people, sorry to say, but you knew it was going to happen. Because there was no will and we always reasoned in ideological terms”.

“The problem is the coexistence that Trentino people have with bears”, underlined the Trentino president again. ”

There is a risk to people’s safety. From the institutions I don’t expect them to find a place for Jj4, but for the bears that are in excess. Thus the problem is taken seriously, otherwise the project is doomed to fail. Otherwise we save Jj4 and in 2030 we will be at 170 bears and then at 200, and then we will count the attacks”.

Fugatti is convinced. ”

The balance between man and animal with current numbers is no longer acceptable. Either we find a place to move these animals or we have to do as they do all over the world,

where dangerous bears shoot them down as soon as they attack a person and for those in excess a selection is made.

Trentino cannot distort its mountains and change his approach to life because there are bears”.

