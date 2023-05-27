Ideas & tips for outdoor use

It mostly comes down to the right plants, weather protection and suitable garden furniture if you want to design an exposed terrace. Whether you have a roof garden, patio area or balcony with no natural barriers, there are a few factors to consider. Outdoors, you can expect various weather conditions such as sun, wind, rain, as well as extreme cold or heat. Because of this, designing exposed garden patios can sometimes involve challenging features. Here is some useful information and inspirational examples that can help you.

What should be considered when designing an exposed terrace?

When designing such an outdoor space, the most important thing to consider is the desired style and purpose of use. Other important factors are of course the available budget and the types of plants you want to choose. In addition, you should also think about your personal preferences and practical aspects of creating a manageable and durable outdoor space. For example, when it comes to planting, it should be noted that storms could cause problems for sensitive plants. If your trees or shrubs aren’t strong enough, the wind can pull their root systems, stressing the plant and making it difficult to absorb water.

Because some outdoor areas are more prone to cold or are in frost zones, the choice of plants and patio furniture is just as important. Accordingly, the key to a good outdoor patio is knowing which plant varieties can easily thrive in such conditions. Therefore, it is advisable to plan a planting with hardy or drought-tolerant plants to ensure healthy plant growth. It is best to orient yourself towards plants that have evolved naturally to withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, plan for reliable weather protection to ensure desired comfort in exposed outdoor spaces.

Find inspiration for the exposed patio area

So, well thought out planning is essential if you want to design an exposed patio and create your own paradise. Another crucial aspect is of course the design of the outdoor space. It’s anything that can transform characterless or plain green lawns into pretty and comfortable retreats. This will help you feel more comfortable outside as you spend more time on your patio. So you can use the sunny days while you fill up on vitamin D and do gardening in the fresh air.

In addition, the landscaping of your garden gives positive results in many ways when you design an exposed terrace. You can also choose to grow fruit and vegetables and enjoy your own production. Today, the design of trendy outdoor spaces is diverse, with most people relying on simplified design, or minimalism. Stylishly decorated outdoor spaces offer comfortable seating and require few simple pieces of furniture. The best of these are, for example, rattan garden furniture, small garden tables or dining sets, as well as subtle garden decorations.

Green can’t be missing either, with potted plants and the use of driftwood or putting out candles being important design elements. These can be transformed into a simple decor that is inviting on well-appointed garden terraces. This allows you to get closer to nature in the comfort of everyday life while staying. You can also add even more color by opting for colorful pieces of furniture. Also install comfortable hanging chairs or hammocks, as well as rustic elements like pergolas and other roof structures to provide shelter from inclement weather.

Choose the right plants and design an exposed terrace

Transform your outdoor space into a green oasis by planting the borders of your patio with lush plants such as ornamental grasses or small trees. You can either design the area in a circular shape or create different zones with separate functions depending on the space available. This ensures an optimized use of space and allows you to make the place more livable. Since most types of plants also need sunlight, you should also consider the orientation of your terrace. Accordingly, when choosing, you should distinguish between sunny, semi-shady and exposed locations.

Some plants can suffer from constant sunlight or full shade if they are not suited to such conditions. This can cause the plants to wither quickly because of too much sun exposure or not being able to absorb enough water to grow. So choose varieties that can cope with sun and drought, as well as shade-tolerant and weather-resistant plants. Good examples are olive trees, lavender and sage. Typically, plants native to the Mediterranean region that tolerate heat or lack of water are recommended for exposed patios. You may also consider installing an irrigation system to allow for optimized plant care.

More tips on choosing materials and planting

When it comes to privacy and wind protection on an outdoor patio or balcony, you can install contemporary slats and screens around the edges. These help slow down strong winds and keep you away from prying eyes by providing more privacy. Furthermore, you can determine the room layout, taking into account the solar radiation and the probable wind direction. Choose durable and weather-resistant materials that age well. The right choice of decking or concrete slabs as a floor covering also enables a durable and stylish terrace design. Also opt for seasoned wood, brick walls, glass and metals to give the outdoor space a modern privacy screen.

When planting your garden terrace, choose a range of plants that can withstand extreme weather conditions, from wind, cold and wet to sun, heat and drought. Also, think about preserving the seating and opt for designs that include modular dining or seating groups. These allowed you to change the configuration to repurpose the space for a variety of purposes, so there is never a dull moment outside. Such patio furniture is also easier to store during the colder months when you don’t use your outdoor patio that often. In general, try to add structures that will simultaneously defy inclement weather and act as shade providers.