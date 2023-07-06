Home » Identified a marker of pancreatic cancer stem cells. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Identified a marker of pancreatic cancer stem cells. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Identified a marker of pancreatic cancer stem cells. « Medicine in the Library

Identified a marker of pancreatic cancer stem cells.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 6, 2023

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is an aggressive tumor characterized by metastasis and resistance to treatment. Now, Japanese researchers of the Kumamoto Universityidentified the tumor initiating cells responsible for disease progression and treatment resistance in PDAC. These cells are marked by high expression of the orphan receptor tyrosine-chinasico 1 (ROR1). These findings may help improve the diagnosis and treatment of PDAC.

Research key points:
– Tumor initiating cells expressing ROR1 play a significant role in pancreatic cancer progression and metastasis.
– ROR1high cells are abundant in metastatic lesions and contribute to cancer relapse after chemotherapy.
– Inhibition of ROR1 expression during chemotherapy reduces relapses, highlighting ROR1 as a potential therapeutic target.

Professor Kazuya Yamagata of Kumamoto University explains: “We aimed to identify the mechanism by which tumor-initiating cells act as cancer sprouts, leading to the design of new anticancer drugs. Hence, we first investigated cell diversity within the PDAC at the single cell level“.

Researchers further investigated the role of ROR1 at the molecular level, confirming that ROR1 induces protein expression Aurora kinase Bknown to accelerate tumor proliferation.

Read the full text of the article:
YAP/BRD4 ‐controlled ROR1 promotes tumor‐initiating cells and hyperproliferation in pancreatic cancer.
Yamazaki M, Hino S, Usuki S, et al.
The EMBO Journal. 2023:e112614. doi: 10.15252/embj.2022112614

Source: Kumamoto University

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on luglio 6, 2023 a 6:55 PM and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: biochemistry, Gastroenterology, oncology, stem. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

See also  USA-Italy together for the future of the fight against cancer. Minister Schillaci: "It is important to invest in research"

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Diet in menopause: diet and foods to avoid...

What vegetables to plant in July? List and...

Inter, sensational Trubin: the Ukrainian goalkeeper owls the...

Understanding Kyphosis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Mosquitoes: what means protect against bites? | >...

Reinhardt: Setting the right course | press portal

Boost Your Brain Health with the Power of...

FDA gives green light to new Alzheimer’s drug...

The Surprising Benefits of Lupins: The Most Beneficial...

Broken capillaries: when a blood-red eye becomes dangerous

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy