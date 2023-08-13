Identified the first suspects in the accident between ship and fishing boat

A new study by a team of researchers has found that dark chocolate intake may be associated with a lower risk of depression. Researchers looked at data from more than 13,000 participants and found that those who consumed dark chocolate were less likely to develop symptoms of depression. However, it has not yet been clarified whether dark chocolate itself improves mood or if it is a reflection of other factors related to mental state. Further studies are needed to confirm these findings and determine the optimal doses of dark chocolate to consume to benefit from its potential antidepressant action.

Ship-trawler collision, first suspects

SEE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

