Home Health identified the mechanism of platinum drug resistance. « Medicine in the Library
Health

identified the mechanism of platinum drug resistance. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
identified the mechanism of platinum drug resistance. « Medicine in the Library

Colorectal cancer: Mechanism of platinum drug resistance identified.

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 25, 2023

A substantial proportion of cancer patients do not benefit from platinum-based chemotherapy (CT) due to the emergence of drug resistance.

Oxaliplatin accumulation in the tumor microenvironment of a colon cancer patient 44 days after treatment.

The researchers of theHospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar)in collaboration with the INCLIVA Health Research Institute, the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Vall d’ Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) Barcelona, ​​the University of Oviedo, and the CIBER of cancer (CIBERONC) demonstrated that oxaliplatin is largely retained by cancer-associated fibroblasts long after treatment cessation.

Dr Jenniffer Linares, first author of the study, says that “we discovered a mechanism of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy and a marker of this resistance in patients with colorectal cancer”. According to Dr. Calon, “this demonstrates the importance of considering the tumor microenvironment when developing cancer treatments. “Chemotherapies are currently evaluated based on their effect on tumor cells, not on the healthy cells that form the tumor microenvironment and protect the tumor cells“.

Researchers are now working on developing a new approach to improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in colorectal cancer. This new study is based on combining drugs with a peptide that prevents platinum accumulation in fibroblasts.

Read the full text of the article:
Long-term platinum-based drug accumulation in cancer-associated fibroblasts promotes colorectal cancer progression and resistance to therapy.
Linares J, Sallent-Aragay A, Badia-Ramentol J, et al.
Common Nat. 2023;14(1):746. must: 10.1038/s41467-023-36334-1

See also  Chill Survival "Frozen Punk 2" new work released, this time the theme is "Petroleum" | 4Gamers

Source: Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar)

This entry was posted on febbraio 25, 2023 a 10:51 am and is filed under Uncategorized.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

«She said she had gone to Africa, no...

Health, 5 sleep habits and the risk of...

Multiple Myeloma Pain Therapy to Support Patients –...

it is a fundamental “discovery” to cure it...

High cholesterol? “Don’t eat these foods!”

what is it, where and who has to...

F1, Bahrain test: live streaming results and times...

From emergency rooms to intensive care: young doctors...

Sleep extends life, but only if your sleep...

Electronic prescription sent by the doctor, is it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy