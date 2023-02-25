A substantial proportion of cancer patients do not benefit from platinum-based chemotherapy (CT) due to the emergence of drug resistance.

Oxaliplatin accumulation in the tumor microenvironment of a colon cancer patient 44 days after treatment.

The researchers of theHospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar)in collaboration with the INCLIVA Health Research Institute, the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Vall d’ Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) Barcelona, ​​the University of Oviedo, and the CIBER of cancer (CIBERONC) demonstrated that oxaliplatin is largely retained by cancer-associated fibroblasts long after treatment cessation.

Dr Jenniffer Linares, first author of the study, says that “we discovered a mechanism of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy and a marker of this resistance in patients with colorectal cancer”. According to Dr. Calon, “this demonstrates the importance of considering the tumor microenvironment when developing cancer treatments. “Chemotherapies are currently evaluated based on their effect on tumor cells, not on the healthy cells that form the tumor microenvironment and protect the tumor cells“.

Researchers are now working on developing a new approach to improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in colorectal cancer. This new study is based on combining drugs with a peptide that prevents platinum accumulation in fibroblasts.

Source: Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar)