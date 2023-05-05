Identify caterpillars in the soil and fight them properly

Have you noticed intruders in the garden soil? Then you may be worried about whether these could be pests that can harm your plants or whether the little creatures are harmless. Of course, to determine this, you must first identify what it is all about. We try to introduce you to cutworms and give you tips on how to combat caterpillars in the ground in an environmentally friendly way.

Cutworms or larvae?

If, despite proper care, your plants are becoming weaker and more ailing and you don’t see anything out of the ordinary with the leaves, the problem is probably hidden in the soil and root area. To find out if this is the case, you will have no choice but to dig up the ground a bit. Of course, you should be careful not to injure the roots (even more).

If you discover white caterpillars in the soil, they are actually beetle larvae. They look like maggots, only bigger, so they’re fleshy and thick, with legs on the front part. The larvae can come from different beetles and are not always harmful. But since you’ve already identified problems with your plant, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re dealing with a harmful variant that you should take action against. But it is worth identifying them beforehand. You can read here what you can do against grubs.

If you spot caterpillars in the ground

If you have actually discovered caterpillars, and more precisely gray caterpillars, in the soil (between July and March), these come from the so-called owlet moths, of which there are different species. At night they are above ground and also consume above ground parts of plants. Then, during the day to protect themselves from the heat, they crawl underground again (not all species do). Before they migrate into the ground, they hatch from the moth’s eggs, which it has laid on the plant. At this point they are still very small and white. Then, after growing for a few days, they seem to disappear, but that’s not true. The pests hibernate in the soil to pupate in the coming year.

Which plants most often suffer from the caterpillars in the ground?

potatoes

Kohl

Leek

More

carrots

Rotate Bete

Salat

Saddlery

Spinach

onions

various other tender young plants

various ornamental plants

spruces

larches

Lawn (recognizable in the lawn by the feeding paths; sickle-shaped)

Determine caterpillars: You can also tell that the infestation is from these caterpillars because they try to pull the above-ground parts of the plant that you have gnawed down into the ground. If you find leaves stuck in the ground, for example, you are guaranteed to discover cutworms in the ground.

fight cutworms

Chemicals are not allowed and should not be an option for your own garden anyway, as they harm the environment. Most likely these would not be effective at all as they are well protected by the earth. However, you can use some helpers from nature to free yourself from the plague. “Nematodes” are the miracle cure. These are natural predators of the caterpillars in the soil, and are also used to fight grubs and even other pests such as fungus gnats. And the application couldn’t be simpler:

Home remedies for caterpillars? Better try nematodes!

Nematodes are roundworms, and although there are also harmful types, you will use the beneficial types against the pests. These are commercially available and are added to the irrigation water according to the package instructions and then used to water the affected plants. It is important that you stick to the correct temperature and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. The nematodes eventually die off themselves and thus disappear a short time after the cutworms.

You can use this variant to combat caterpillars if you suspect a stronger infestation. Alternatively, you can also do it manually:

Pick up grey-brown caterpillars in the ground

If you don’t mind picking up the pests, you can easily pick them up (e.g. with gardening gloves). The moth caterpillars are usually found in almost every garden, but in small numbers, so this method of control can be quite sufficient. You can try it first before you reach for the nematodes.

More beneficialsthat can help you in the fight against the caterpillars in the ground are bristly sand wasps, ground beetles, hedgehogs, moles, sparrows and other birds. So try not to drive them out of your garden, but rather to attract them.

Prevent caterpillars in the ground by taking protective measures

Of course, the easiest way would be not to let an infestation occur in the first place. If you grow plants in the new season that you know are a treat for the moths and their offspring, protect them from laying eggs during the mating season in spring with the help of so-called climate cloths.