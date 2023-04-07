Il cancer pancreatic is one of the rarest types of cancer which is difficult to detect in the early stage. The pancreas is an organ behind the lower part of the stomach. Mostly, when a patient comes to the doctor complaining of pancreatic pain, the doctor finds it difficult to diagnose pancreatic cancer due to the minimal symptoms. Patients may not experience any symptoms, however, some symptoms such as loss of appetite or weight loss during the subsequent stages.

The tumor can be detected with the help of a CT scan. Therefore, whenever a patient visits a doctor with pancreatic pain, a CT scan is routinely requested to determine the precise help.

Here are some of the common symptoms of pancreatic cancer you should know:

backache

An early symptom of pancreatic cancer is back pain. Mostly, a patient who is in the initial stage of pancreatic cancer experiences back pain with pancreatic cramps. However, it can lead to several complications; pancreatic cancer is the most common disease. People describe it as extreme pain, anguish or anxiety that penetrates them deeply. The pain can start in the lower abdomen and move up to the back. While lying down makes the pain worse, sitting makes it go away. It could also get worse after eating. This is chronic and often felt in the middle of the back. Therefore, it is important for that person to consult a doctor if he is facing such a problem.

Jaundice

Another important symptom of pancreatic cancer is jaundice. Pancreatic cancer mainly blocks the duct that releases bile into the intestines. In this way the ingredients of the bile accumulate in the blood. Because of this, the patient becomes infected with jaundice and the total and the eyes turn yellow. In addition to this dark urine, light colored and itchy stools may also occur. Hence, it is recommended that if a woman is suffering from jaundice, she also checks the pancreas.

loss of appetite

Another significant sign of pancreatic cancer can be loss of appetite. People start losing weight due to loss of appetite. Due to this, the structure of the body changes and they start to become weak. Also, neglect can increase the chances of complications.

Light colored poop

Change in poop color is one of the earliest symptoms of pancreatic cancer. If a woman has pancreatic cancer, the color of the poop can change to grayish, light in color. Apart from these, she also starts getting oily. Other than that, if there is any consistency to the color, the person needs to get checked out.

What increases the cancer risk to the pancreas in women?

Smoking and drinking alcohol

The two main causes of pancreatic cancer are alcohol use and smoking. This is because both smoking and drinking can intensify the diabetes, which is another important factor in pancreatic cancer. Hence, it is important for pancreatic cancer patients to cut down on smoking and alcohol consumption, otherwise it can get worse.

Diabetes

Diabetes is another major risk factor for pancreatic cancer. Almost a huge number of pancreatic cancer patients develop diabetes. This is because the pancreas creates insulin. Therefore, the early stage of the tumor can affect the ability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Thus, the patient becomes diabetic. Therefore, it is essential for women to control their diet, smoking and drinking habits to avoid diabetes.

Treatment of pancreatic cancer

Your treatment will be affected by yours general health, your choices, and the stage and location of your cancer. For most patients, the primary goal is to eradicate pancreatic cancer. If this is not a possibility, the focus may shift to improving quality of life and preventing the spread of cancer or harm.

Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these may be used as treatments. When pancreatic cancer has progressed and treatments are unlikely to be helpful, palliative care is the focus of care. Keeping yourself as comfortable as possible for as long as possible is the goal of palliative care.

Women should be careful!

Therefore, if a woman experiences any unexpected symptoms, it is essential that she consult a doctor. There are various other symptoms and risk factors that can also lead to pancreatic cancer. Hence, consulting a doctor and getting the proper test done is very essential. Apart from these, if a woman undergoes surgery, she should opt for radiation and chemotherapy rather than robotic or laparoscopic surgery.