Ideological Food Policy – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

From environmental pollution to advertising bans

sup.- An ideologically driven policy with regulations, commandments and prohibitions is obviously not a model for success among the citizens. After Economics Minister Robert Habeck failed miserably with his energy law banning oil and gas and the advertising campaign for heat pumps, the next Green Party minister can prepare for a violent headwind. The food industry and agriculture cannot and do not want to follow the strategy of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) for national nutrition education. They reject ideologically based goals and measures that are formulated without facts and insights. With reference to public health and climate protection, a plant-based or even vegan diet should be favored. But with regulations, people don’t let sausage and butter be taken off their bread that easily. Minister Cem Özdemir apparently learned nothing from the failed attempt to introduce Veggie Day in 2013. In a new attempt, he wants to dictate to people what they should eat and be allowed to see on TV.

The BMEL misleadingly claims that the consumption of animal foods, from meat to dairy products, must be reduced because these foods are harmful to the climate due to the high consumption of resources. Data and facts speak a different language. If society is prescribed vegetable protein sources for the protein supply, this has significant consequences for resource consumption and climate pollution. Meat production, which is discriminated against as a major factor in greenhouse gas emissions, actually accounts for only 37 percent of greenhouse gases. Even when it comes to land use for the production of food, the actual figures speak a different language than the ideologues of a plant-based diet claim. 35 percent of land use is required for the production of food of animal origin. The production of plant-based foods, on the other hand, accounts for 47 percent of land use. And one more aspect is relevant. When it comes to food, we are necessarily an import country because our agricultural land is not nearly enough to ensure the supply of food. The desired shift to a plant-based diet is deliberate environmental damage. Since we have to import most of the food, we export the environmental problems to the producing countries. In particular, this applies to the high water consumption for plant cultivation in countries where water is already scarce. We export environmental issues to turn peas and beans into alternative protein sources in the form of meat substitutes.

The discrepancy between a nutritional claim and state measures of ideology-driven control is particularly evident in the discussion of advertising bans. The BMEL’s plans to largely restrict advertising and marketing for allegedly unhealthy foods in order to reduce sales have an impact on the market economy and interfere with the freedoms of companies. The reason given is that advertising supposedly makes you fat. Well-known lawyers have already explained in comprehensive reports that the minister will fail with this initiative because he has neither evidence for his strategy nor the restrictions on freedom of communication can be reconciled with the constitution and case law. Nor will consumers be thrilled about massive interventions in their lifestyles. Veggie burgers instead of advertising for breakfast muesli are no prospects for an enjoyable future.

