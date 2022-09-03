Alexa will come launched into space with the Artemis 1 missionscheduled for August 29th with departure from Kennedy Space Center, Florida: Amazon’s virtual assistant will be aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft, unmanned, integrated into the Callisto system, developed by Lockheed Martin which has also started a collaboration with Cisco.

The goal is to conduct tests on Alexa in space, to allow astronauts to interact with computers in the future through voice command during the flight, and on the Webex videoconferencing platform. In this case, Cisco provides software and applications to make remote connections between the crew and users who in the future will be able to receive messages and video transmission on Earth.

The Callisto project, so called in homage to the nymph, handmaid of the Greek goddess Artemisstarted 3 years ago with the aim of experimenting with new ideas and technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of cosmonauts’ activity: “I imagine a future reality in which astronauts will be able to access flight information and telemetry data, such as the orientation of the spacecraft, water supply levels and battery status, through simple voice command “, explained Howard Hu, head of the Orion program at NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This time around, however, Alexa will be tested as a voice interface by the Mission Control Center in the US (equipped with huge servers and gigantic screens), which thanks to the help of an iPad, will be able to speak via audio with the Amazon assistant. To facilitate communication with Callisto and minimize security risks, the device will not be connected via cloud, but with NASA’s Deep Space Network, using a local database.

We too can go to the moon

As part of the Artemis 1 mission, designed to bring man back to the moonAmazon will allow Alexa users to participate in the event with a special initiative: from home, you can follow the progress of space exploration and be continuously updated on Orion’s journey. Basterà dire “Alexa, take me to the moon” (ie “Alexa take me to the moon”) and then ask for detailed information on the mission, on the distance to the Earth or to have data on the internal temperature of the cockpit of the spacecraft.

Not only that: students and teachers will be able to contribute to the tests on Callisto through the Alexa for Astronauts program. In this framework, the possibility of being selected for a live tour, with limited seats, while Orion is traveling around the Moon is included. Those chosen will be able to deepen their knowledge of technological and scientific aspects of the space mission and join Johnson Space Center scientists as they test Alexa’s skills.

The involvement of people is also ensured thanks to tools prepared by Lockheed Martin. A special module and the Explore Orion app, downloadable on the App Store and Play Store, have been created on the site of the aerospace engineering company to send messages to Callisto. Those approved and selected can be viewed on the device screen while the mission is in progress.