“If and when it comes out it will be a loose cannon”

Viareggio, May 10, 2023 – “Weapons are out with uncooperative psychiatric patients. This is the great gap”. Words of Silvano Boccasso71 years old, the socio-health worker to whom he had been entrusted Gianluca Paul Seung. Before the breakthrough had post Tso. Boccasso, who is keen to point out that he “is not an antipsychiatrist”, retraces the stages of his experience with the young man.

How did you know him?

“He was 17 when his mother turned to the social services of the Municipality because her son showed clear signs of mental distress. A psychiatrist and a social worker thus formalized the project for taking charge which provided for an operator to assist him 2-3 times a week”

How did the approach go?

“I managed to ‘hook’ him, that is, to establish an empathetic professional relationship with him and we carried out a socio-occupational therapy project. I would go to pick him up and we would go to the Viareggio cat shelter where Seung was placed in voluntary work. It lasted a year and a half: the answer was adequate, with the limitations of a person who occasionally made strange speeches. The only problem is that he refused to take the drugs. At that point the psychiatrist decided to give him the first Tso. It was the turning point of the end of our relationship”.

Meaning what?

“When he returned home, he no longer wanted to continue the project. He was hostile, he left me at the gate. Then with hooking techniques for months I was able to resume the relationship. When he no longer agreed to relate to me, the experience ceased. It was the first big mistake was to disengage from him but we didn’t have weapons. It’s the big Italian gap”

In what sense?

“The impotence of the service. With regard to non-collaborators, the law provides that hooking strategies must be found through new treatment solutions, a scientific research that the ASL would be required to carry out in concert with the University”.

Let’s go back to your report: is it true that you involved Seung in some conferences?

“When I became responsible for mental health for the CGIL I did public work but I never invited him as a speaker. Gianluca simply came to the meetings of the Versilia Mental Health Forum which involves family members, users and operators of the psychiatric service. So there is no it was okay if there was one. He was on his own and was good with a pc. He contacted the Director General of Mental Health at the World Health Organization and got a reply. He wrote to the International Court of Justice in The Hague and got an interlocution. It is a positive fact if a user actively participates in his treatment process; whether this can generate a sense of omnipotence is another matter”.

Last contact with him?

“I called him after I learned of the attack on Dr. Martinucci at Ceser. I deplored that act: he listened to me and apologized saying that ‘it had been a moment’. I decided to close”.

What did you think when you learned that he was accused of the murder of Dr. Capovani?

“I wasn’t surprised. For a seriously ill person with no care and no care, the epilogue is likely to be that. Unfortunately, with the non-collaborating offenders and the non-collaborating offenders, we don’t have great tools. It was right to close the asylums but we didn’t go ahead: psychiatry works but there is a regulatory vacuum. New strategies for mental health had to be found, with containment alone there is no cure. People must be taken in charge, voluntarily or not. Before coercion the patient must be induced to seek treatment. Abroad there are structures with doctors and educators where you can stay for life if you are considered dangerous, otherwise you follow a course of therapy and leave”.

If Seung were found guilty, what scenario would open up?

“I think it is not attributable, from my experience the mental defect was total. So he would go to a Rems maybe for 10 years. Then we would have a loose cannon”.