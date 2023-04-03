by Mirka Cocconcelli

03 APR –

Dear director,

I have a surge of indignation when I read that those who have destroyed public health at a regional and national level promote a public petition to save it. Where were the various Errani, Bissoni, Bonaccini, Donini, Carradori, Lusenti, Speranza, Bindi, various trade unions when my category had been denouncing for 10 years (and beyond) the cuts in beds in the Emilia Romagna Region?

Where were they, in these 10 years, when my category denounced, unheeded, the lack of resources, personnel, funds, untaken holidays, unpaid overtime, incentives not only economic, in the total absence of any kind of gratification for the human capital who worked hard in public hospitals?

Have they wondered why for 10 years there has been an unstoppable flight of healthcare personnel from the public to the private sector? And now, teach me how to save the public NHS?

If the question weren’t dramatic, there would be a laugh and I don’t accept lessons and solutions from those who, for 20 years, have destroyed Italian and Emilian public health? You are not credible!

Only now are they fighting for public health when Bindi back in 1999 widened the audience of services, even those included in the LEA, those accredited, those social health (point 4 art. 9, 229, as Prof. Cavicchi rightly denounces).

I was on board of public health for 15 years, then I threw in the towel because the NHS was dying slowly but surely and I certainly don’t need to receive apodictic solutions to save public health, from the same people who, in these 20 years have sunk it!

The undersigned is a humble doctor from the ER Region who could have provided some (unsolicited) advice (like many other colleagues), as 36 years of experience in the health sector cannot be canceled with a swipe of the sponge and, maybe, just maybe , some “flaws” in the management of Health by the Emilian Department have occurred and a healthy self-criticism and a bath of humility on the part of the political leadership would have been appreciated.

Never that anyone has consulted the working class, i.e. the health professionals (doctors, nurses, OSS, technicians, pharmacists, etc.) to find out what was wrong, to find out about the state of health of the “health proletariat” and, consequently, of the NHS /SSR!

Never any politician who, in recent years, has looked out of some door of an outpatient clinic of an Italian PS, of an emergency/surgical department and remained there for a 12-hour shift, to evaluate “de visu”, what it means entering an infernal bedlam and not being able to get out of it, except by quitting!

I have never heard a mea culpa for the disservices, for staff cuts, for unpaid holidays, for exhausting shifts, for the lack of gratification.

Never a mea culpa, throughout the pre and post pandemic phase, for the many colleagues who died and/or were sent into jeopardy without adequate PPE, for an increasingly precarious and demotivated staff, considering that the Emilia Romagna Region has increased the precarious work of 193% doctors and 81% nurses, right? Never anyone who has had the courage to pronounce the sentence: I was wrong!

All of them have filled their mouths with the rhetoric of heroes, heralded by “local and national politicians”, while the enslavement of health professionals took place, when our category only asked for the right respect and recognition of legitimate rights.

In conclusion, I sincerely thank all the healthcare colleagues who, in recent decades, have given and are giving their soul to make a system with a shortage of personnel and beds work and I wonder if it still makes sense to fight.

Mirka Cocconcelli

Orthopedic surgeon

03 April 2023

