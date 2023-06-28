The youtuber is a hot twenty-two year old with visible dark circles and hesitant gestures. Light blue shirt and white jeans, Matteo Di Pietro, accused of vehicular homicide, slips into the room of the investigating judge Angela Gerardi where he will stay for about an hour and a half. Between clarifications and distinctions, regret makes its way: «I repent and I pray every day for this child. If I could go back I would, but it’s not possible», says the young man, to demolish the bold image that has emerged from social networks in recent days.

“I wasn’t running”

Without a cell phone (it is in the hands of the investigators) he would appear to be unarmed. They ask him how fast the Lamborghini Urus was driving and he, assisted by the lawyer Antonella Benveduti, confirms what he had claimed in recent days, that is, that the SUV was traveling at 65 kilometers per hour or so. Well under a hundred. Certainly not at the stellar speed that appears in the arrest warrant (124 km per hour) executed last Friday.

Aware of the importance of what he will say – the question of driving speed will decide the outcome of a future trial for road homicide -, Di Pietro follows the suggestions of the defense and trusts that the maxi expert report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, entrusted to the engineer Lucio Pinchera, scale those values.

“I had the right of way”

In the meantime, he reiterated another key question: namely that the Smart on which Elena Uccello and little Manuel were traveling would not have given him priority. A fact that clashes with what the investigating judge reiterated in his provision, where we read that Manuel’s mother’s car had the arrow inserted to turn. Even if the ATAC driver who was following the Smart spoke of a “sudden manoeuvre”. On this point Di Pietro appears to be decisive: the precedence belonged to Lamborghini.

“I wasn’t on my cell phone”

The youtuber replies, resizing, also on the question of the recommendations received from those on board the SUV: “Go slower, go slower”, Gaia Nota (the super witness of the investigation) would have repeated to Di Pietro, confirming however that the young “He knew he was being filmed, but he didn’t interact with the camera.” «I closed my eyes in fear and the last image that stuck in my mind is that of the horizontal machine stopped in front of us. Matteo certainly wasn’t going 40 km per hour, but he wasn’t going too fast either, and once he saw the Smart, he tried to brake », the girl reported again. Two of the four on the Urus also told him not to drive recklessly. And one had urged him in this sense even in the days before the accident.

The apology letter

At a quarter past one, Di Pietro leaves the judicial offices in Piazzale Clodio to return to his home. His lawyer chooses to pronounce a few ritual words (“It is a tragedy that affects two families”), however, announcing an initiative that could help the young youtuber in the future. That is to say the elaboration of a letter of apology addressed to Elena Uccello: «These are the days of caution and delicacy, but we are evaluating the initiative in respect of the feelings of the family of the little one», says Benveduti.

New inspections

In parallel with the guarantee interrogation, new technical surveys were also carried out in via di Macchia Saponara, at the crossroads in the Casal Palocco district where the accident that cost the child’s life occurred on 14 June. The surveys of the interested parties (prosecutor, defense, civil party) were carried out with the use of drones and other equipment, as already done in recent days, to establish trajectories and speeds of the vehicles involved which, however, has already been defined following the path of the Lamborghini with gps.