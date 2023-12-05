If I have multiple sclerosis, can I get vaccinated against Covid and flu?

Good morning, I am a 48 year old woman suffering from multiple sclerosis (under therapy with an immunomodulatory drug) and fibromyalgia. I have never contracted Covid and I have had four doses of the vaccine. This year the GP and the neurologist advised me against having the anti-Covid and flu vaccines, without explaining the reasons well. I wanted an opinion, I would feel safer doing them also because I work in close contact with the public.

Given that each individual case must be evaluated in depth, in general it can be answered that this neurological pathology makes you a “fragile” subject and therefore both the anti-COVID and anti-flu vaccinations are strongly recommended. Please note that no modification of the therapy you mentioned is required.

However, it can be hypothesized that if colleagues adopted the principle of maximum precaution by not recommending vaccination, they did so because, as reported in the document drawn up by the members of the Multiple Sclerosis Study Group of the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) with the Association Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (AISM) and its Foundation (FISM): “The anti-COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended in the vicinity of or during disease activity (i.e. in the presence of a clinical relapse or new active lesions on MRI)”.

I would add that in situations like this it is important that family members get vaccinated to limit the risk of intra-family contagion; regarding the work carried out in close contact with the public, the advice is to adopt all those useful measures to reduce the risk of contagion from microorganisms that are transmitted by air, such as use of a mask, correct hand hygiene, etc.

*Giancarlo Icardi is Coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Hygiene Society (SItI).

