“If I lose the election, I will leave power”

Ansa Recep Tayyip Erdogan breaks the silence on the May 14 vote in Türkiye. “We came to power in a democratic way. If my nation decides differently, we will do what democracy asks of us, we will consider any result that comes out of the polls legitimate,” the president said in an interview broadcast live by the vast majority of channels. Turkish television.

Erdogan: “We will respect the result of the polls” “I believe in my nation and whoever does not respect the result of the polls has no respect for the nation either. It is the duty of the individual who has respect for democracy to respect the legitimate government and parliament of the country during his tenure and we will respect the result of the polls,” Erdogan added, during an interview broadcast live by the vast majority of Turkish TV channels, responding to a reporter who asked him what he would do if he lost the elections.

The numbers of the eve of the vote Everything is ready in Turkey, a member country of the Atlantic Alliance, for the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday 14 May, the “most important electoral event of 2023” according to the British magazine

The Economist. Out of a total population of almost 85 million people, there are 60.9 million voters, in addition to the 3.2 million Turkish citizens who have already voted abroad, with a record turnout of 52.6 percent.

With the devastating social impact of

economic and financial crisisaggravated by the war in Ukraine and by the tragic earthquake of last February, it is not easy to make a prediction.

The latest polls show a head to head between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, with the latter having the advantage, which however is getting thinner. A confidential survey by PanoramaTR assigns the Kemalist leader 47.9 percent of the votes and Erdogan 46.6 percent, still behind but with a gap that would have narrowed.

Sinan Ogan, on the other hand, head of the ATA Alliance, would be stuck at 5.6 percent. While this poll has a margin of error of 2.4 percent, it appears that none of the candidates managed to get 50 percent + 1 of the vote in the first round. Another poll by the ORC institute, conducted on 10-11 May on 3,920 people, instead sees Kilicdaroglu elected in the first round with 51.7 percent of the votes, ahead of Erdogan who holds 44.2 percent. Further behind are Ogan with 2.8 percent and Ince (who, however, has withdrawn in the meantime) with 1.3 percent.

In case of a ballotTurkish voters are called to vote again on May 28th.

As for the parliamentary elections, or generals, voters are called to choose among 32 parties, largely organized in coalitions, which will share the 600 seats in the Turkish Parliament. Many observers predict a “disjointed vote”, ie the choice of two different alignments between parliamentary and presidential. A reshuffling of the cards that could create political instability that is not easy to manage in a tense social context.

The latest PolitPro polls show President Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party in the lead, with 34.4% of the vote. Followed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 29.5%, Meral Aksener’s Good Party (Iyi), with 11%, and the Green Left Party (YSP), stuck at 10.3%. . As for coalitions, PolitPro assigns primacy to the alliance between Akp and the Good Party (Iyi, which alone has about 12.9% of the electorate), which should win 53.3 percent of the votes, followed by the Chp with 34.6%. According to these polls, therefore, the AKP should win 295 seats, the CHP 146, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP, pro-Kurdish) 67, the Mhp 49 and Iyi 43. The other political forces should not get enough votes to overcome the barrier of 10 percent, necessary to enter the presidential team.

The pollster who predicts Erdogan’s defeat has been arrested Meanwhile, Kemal Ozkiraz, founder of the polling institute Avrasya who predicted a defeat in the elections of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been placed in custody in Ankara. Ozkiraz himself announced it on Twitter. The latest poll published by his company Avrasya shows the current Turkish head of state holding 44.2% and predicts a victory in the first round of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of the Republican People’s Party, with 51.3% of the votes .

