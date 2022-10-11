A medicine that does not aim to eliminate suffering, but the sufferer, is no longer the art of healing that it was for 2000 years. It is the perverse logic behind other forms of euthanasia, of therapeutic abandonment, of the renunciation of treatment. A medicine enslaved to regulations that do not recognize any value to the suffering human life.

In 2020 Shanti Della Corte attempted suicide, but was saved. Two years have passed, and the girl has found a legal way, through a formal request to the health system, for her life to be put to an end through an action, relentlessly safe, through voluntary euthanasia, which in Belgium was legally introduced by several years.

Legislation in Belgium, one of the most liberal in the world, in fact, since 2002, it allows access to the so-called end of life even in the presence of “constant, unbearable and incurable psychological suffering”. These are the conditions to be met to obtain death at the hands of a doctor, in a public facility. In some newspapers it has been read that the girl can be considered as the latest victim of the attacks of the time. This is not the case: it was not the barbarism of Isis that killed it, but a more subtle, more treacherous barbarism, a poison that has contaminated the thought of Europe and the West: the idea that suffering has no meaning, that it is a nuisance to get rid of by giving up your life, so that it can be suppressed.

Shanti was the victim of a law which – like many other health laws approved over the years – contravenes medical ethics as it has been expressed since Hippocratic oath, which expressly forbids giving death “even if requested”. To say that the girl is the latest victim of ISIS is a false attempt to wash one’s conscience.

Shanti was undoubtedly a wounded girl, even though she was physically unharmed in the attack, despite the fact that the bombs exploded a few meters from her. Almost a miracle. But the Belgian teenager hadn’t been able to turn this event into gratitude for being saved, she hadn’t been able to make sense of the horror she had seen. A trauma from which she had not been able to get out.

And so the loophole was offered to her by this legislation which equates psychological pain, and depression, with terminal illness. To diseases that cannot be cured. Of course, Shanti had turned to various specialists during these six years, she had gone to the hospital several times. As she told herself on social media, she suffered from constant panic attacks and depression: “I wake up and take medicine for breakfast, then up to 11 antidepressants a day. Without it I can’t live, but with all these pills I don’t feel anything anymore, I’m a ghost ”.

And so, at his request, the day has come lethal injection. Beside her young woman, at the moment of her death, there were her family, almost her to “accompany” her.

A neurologist from the Brugmann University Hospital, Paul Deltenre, told public broadcaster RTBF that euthanasia should not have been authorized because the girl had been offered other treatment options to treat post-traumatic stress injuries. The Antwerp prosecutor’s office opened an investigation but then concluded that the procedure was respected. Once they are formally followed, the procedures, protocols, even death protocols guarantee impunity, it does not matter that a person, a 23-year-old girl, who had prospects and possibilities for recovery, recovery, change, has been killed.

A medicine that does not aim to eliminate sufferingbut the sufferer is no longer the art of healing that it has been for 2000 years. This surrender in the face of psychic distress, the “evil of living”, is unacceptable, as if there was no cure, as if there were not always and in any case hope. It is the perverse logic behind other forms of euthanasia of therapeutic abandonment, of the renunciation of treatment. A medicine enslaved to regulations that do not recognize any value to the suffering human life.