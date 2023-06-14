if it is incorrect, disturbances and pains occur

Posture represents the position assumed by the various parts of the body with respect to each other and with respect to the surrounding environment, as well as with respect to the reference system of the gravitational field. This is the definition that the Ministry of Health offers with respect to the term “posture”. And he adds that the one in ideal balance – the standard posture – allows for the maximum effectiveness of the gesture in the absence of pain and with maximum energy economy: all the forces that act on the body are balanced and, therefore, this remains in a position of static equilibrium (remaining stationary) or dynamic.

The head is erect in a well-balanced position with the back parallel to the floor and the gaze parallel to the horizon, so that the tension on the neck is minimal; the spine has physiological curves and the bones of the lower limbs are aligned to ensure ideal support for the weight; finally, the chest and back are positioned to allow optimal breathing, while the well-positioned pelvis ensures good alignment of the abdomen, trunk and lower limbs. When one or more of these conditions fails, the individual assumes an incorrect posture.

The consequences

One of the main causes of assuming an incorrect posture is undoubtedly office work. In fact, spending several hours in front of the computer, sitting behind a desk moving the mouse, facilitates bad postural habits that lead to various consequences and pathologies. Which, in both cases, are introduced by a series of symptoms affecting different parts of the body. At the level of the cervical area and the head, for example, the following may occur: headache; migraine; dizziness; trigeminal nerve pain; pressure in the eyeballs; itchy ears and episodes of tinnitus; diplopia, i.e. the perception of two images of a single object caused by an incorrect focus due to eye irritation and their overexposure to light from the computer screen. It should be noted that, in this context, red and irritated eyes are an indication of fatigue caused by overexposure to the PC and by an incorrect evaluation between the distance of the session and the screen; it is therefore advisable not only to be adequately away from the computer, but to wash the eyes (or apply soothing ophthalmic wipes), use eye drops and avoid prolonged use of contact lenses preferring (or at least alternating) the use of glasses. Conversely, vision loss can occur.

At the level of the upper limbs, among the symptoms that can occur as a result of incorrect posture are carpal tunnel syndrome (cold or numb hands, tingling at the ends of the fingers, pain in the wrist); headaches and migraines; neck and shoulder pain; epicondylitis, also known as ‘tennis elbow’ and which concerns an inflammation of the external region of the elbow (the pain can radiate up to the forearm and arm).

As far as the spine is concerned, bad posture causes stiff neck, sciatica, low back pain, back pain, paresthesia – i.e. altered perception of sensitivity to various sensory stimuli (thermal, tactile, vibratory) – of the limbs and difficulty walking, as the morphology of the column is compromised. In this case, the consequences are an increase in both cervical lordosis and dorsal kyphosis, as opposed to a reduction in lumbar lordosis. Finally, incorrect posture can cause breathing disorders and alteration of the diaphragmatic muscle, urological and gynecological problems (due to the pelvis being positioned in a non-‘neutral’ manner), dental pain, labyrinthitis and circulatory problems such as edema (swellings that appear in an area of ​​the body due to the accumulation of liquids that occurs in the free space present between the cells, outside the vessels), a sense of tiredness in the lower limbs and phlebitis, i.e. inflammation of the veins.

In summary, it can be said that an incorrect posture alters the balance mechanism of the body and causes stress or tension on the muscles and spine.

***

“You sit well!” it is the main rule. Having light and more ergonomic backpacks helps from an early age

Assuming an incorrect sitting posture is a bad habit that does not only affect adults, but also children and adolescents. In fact, they spend many hours a day sitting at school desks and in front of the television (or mobile devices), leading an almost sedentary life. This lifestyle actually paves the way for pain and pathologies that can already occur during the developmental age. The positive note, however, is that it is possible to prevent these disorders right from childhood, paying attention to maintaining a correct position both standing and sitting. This aspect must be accompanied by regular physical activity: according to the opinion of doctors and experts, in this age group it must be practiced for an hour a day, even if only in the form of running in the playground near the house or school

Good practices from an early age

Among the most recurring problems – but at the same time also less evident during the developmental age – there are joint pains, specifically in the back, feet and knees; the latter are erroneously associated with growing pains. In childhood, the most frequent postural disorders are the so-called “defects of posture”, i.e. incorrect and prolonged attitudes, assumed from an early age. During pre-adolescence and adolescence, on the other hand, some spinal pathologies may occur such as idiopathic scoliosis (i.e. a lateral deviation of the spine with rotation on its axis) which is usually asymptomatic, kyphosis (curvature of the upper ) and low back pain, or the common back pain.

The handbook

As already highlighted, correct posture in today’s child will generally prevent postural errors in tomorrow’s adults. This thesis is also supported by the Ministry of Health, which has drawn up a handbook to defend the backs of the little ones. The first rule concerns sitting posture, which parents and teachers must enforce: the child must keep his back straight and use a chair and desk proportionate to his height.

The back should also be kept straight while watching television, playing video games or using tablets and mobile phones. Secondly, the weight of the backpacks must not exceed 10% of the pupil’s body weight and models with padded and supportive shoulder straps, back reinforcement and lap belt must be chosen. Furthermore, in this regard, it is advisable that the weight is equally distributed and that the child does not wear the backpack using a single shoulder strap. The general rule – and here the school plays a fundamental role – is that the school kit must not be too heavy (not even for trolleys with wheels that have to be dragged); moreover, it would be significant for schools to have lockers where pupils and students can store materials and books without having to carry them back and forth several times. Finally, exercising prevents the onset of postural disorders and pathologies. If times and distances permit, choose to go to school (and go home) on foot or by bicycle, avoiding the car; encouraging children to play and run both during breaks and after school, as well as allowing them to practice physical activity with constancy and regularity.

***

Good practices, the ideal position behind the desk

Sitting incorrectly exposes the body to a series of risks and compromises for the neck, back, eyes, bust and limbs. So here are some useful tips to adopt a correct posture while sitting at your office desk.

The right tools for the job

The choice of chair and its ergonomics have an impact on the position assumed. In general, when seated, you need to keep your back straight, your legs must be bent and your thighs must maintain a horizontal position, creating a right angle. The computer screen must be placed at a distance between 50 and 70 centimeters, in order to avoid wrong inclinations of the neck and shoulders; moreover – whenever possible – the ’20-20-20′ rule must be applied: that is, one must look away from the monitor every twenty minutes, getting up from the desk and staring at a fixed point at least twenty meters away for at least twenty seconds . Furthermore, the mouse must be moved keeping the forearms well supported on the desk, so that they are not tense but relaxed. The feet must be placed on the ground (alternatively, it is useful to have a footrest) and the legs must not be crossed, in order to favor venous circulation. Every two hours you need to take a break, getting up from your workstation and doing simple stretching exercises to lengthen the muscles and release tension.

Finally, doctors advise those who carry out a mainly sedentary professional activity to periodically undergo a postural examination; in case of problems encountered, it will be useful to rely on the care of a physiotherapist expert in manual therapy and postural re-education who, thanks to a series of exercises, will be able to eliminate the stress that bad posture has caused to the joints.

© breaking latest news