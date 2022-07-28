Pay attention to how much you sweat in the summer and beyond, in addition to losing minerals and having less energy you may be suffering from a disorder. Do you want to know what it’s called?

Wet hands when shaking hands with an acquaintance or do you wear streaked clothes in areas where you sweat the most? this pathology is called hyperhidrosis.

Beware of how much you sweat: it’s called hyperhidrosis

Sweat is known to be physiological when temperatures rise and the heat makes itself felt; but there are those who sweat a lot more and it is not always normal. Indeed, this disorder also causes annoyance and embarrassment to those who suffer from it. Of hyperhidrosis suffers about 2-3% of Italians; most for an inherited disorder.

We talk about primary hyperhidrosis when to get excessively wet are the palms of the hands and feet, face or armpits.

Per secondary hyperhidrosis it means the correlation with some chronic diseases (cardiac, respiratory, diabetes, gout or in many cases hyperthyroidism).

The problem is already evident in theadolescent age, with excessive sweating of the hands, then it passes to the feet, armpits and face. To identify the areas where the most sweat is produced, you can proceed with a test that measures the amount of sweat on the hands: the affected areas will appear dark.

We speak of local hyperhidrosis, symptoms of some emotional states (joy, embarrassment, anxiety, tension) and is mostly localized on the forehead or on the hands. While theexcessive sweating in the extremities it is often associated with axillary hyperhidrosis. In the latter case, the disorder is almost always an expression of emotional irritability.

Alterations of this pathology

Pathological changes in sweating include:

the chromiumhydrosis: when sweating is yellow and dirty clothes

when sweating is yellow and dirty clothes the bromidrosi: foul-smelling sweating due to the bacterial flora of the skin

These two do nothing but alter the state of discomfort of the subject who is affected, so it is necessary to resort to a specific treatment. What can be done?

The treatment

Since hyperhidrosis causes considerable inconvenience in the social and work environment, it is important to establish an adequate therapeutic path and some advice to be adopted.