If it looks like this you should definitely not eat it: be very careful, because you don’t know what you risk.

While some foods are absolutely irresistible, it must be admitted that they are not always completely healthy. Think of sweets, chips or high-fat dishes such as fried food.

However, these are not the only foods we must be wary of, trying to eat them as little as possible. In fact, there are often other apparently harmless foods that can, however, hide some pitfalls. Can you imagine what we are talking about? Well, if you notice that what you have on your plate looks like this you shouldn’t eat it for any reason. Be careful, because you don’t know what you risk.

As we have seen, there are some foods that we should consume as little as possible to avoid adverse effects on our health. However, in addition to desserts, chips and fried food, we should also pay attention to apparently harmless dishes that actually hide several pitfalls. Did you understand what it is? Well yes, gods scorched foods. Although they can often be inviting and tasty, think for example of the toasted edge of the pizza or the lightly smoked meat on the barbecue, they are not healthy at all. Maybe no one has ever told you before, but eat burnt foods it can be harmful to our health. Here are what the consequences could be.

What are the effects on the body

Maybe not everyone knows, but we should never eat the scorched foods because these contain substances that are dangerous for the health of our body. In particular, especially in starchy foods, once it reaches 120 degrees, a substance called Acrillamide is formed which can have carcinogenic effects. But let’s try to understand in practice what happens to our body when we ingest a certain amount of burnt food.

In this regard, it must first be clarified that indulging in a slice of toasted pizza from time to time has no repercussions on us. However, we must not forget that in the long run this habit causes a good amount of Acrillamide to be deposited in our body and this can therefore become dangerous. This is why some precautions should be taken immediately in order to avoid any danger. Specifically, pay attention to these details:

check the dishes during cooking to be sure they are lightly browned or grilled, but not completely burned ;

; avoid frying at over 175 degrees, checking the temperature with the special food thermometer;

beware of hot air fryers that produce more Acrillamide;

adopt healthier cooking techniques such as steaming or boiling.

In this way, you will be able to keep your Acrillamide intake under control and consequently also safeguard your physical health.