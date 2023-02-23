Surely you often hear about it: why should you put baking soda in the closet? The trick to try

We all know the bicarbonate, is a very common and appreciated ingredient. We often use it in the kitchen, but sometimes it can also be very useful for cleaning and household chores. You know why you should put it in the closet? Trick to try: You won’t go back!

No, this is not an alternative way to keep it. It’s actually about a method really effective to solve a very widespread problem and that you have probably also had to face. Let’s find out in detail what we are talking about.

Put baking soda in the closet – the reason will blow your mind

Well, let’s clarify this a bit trick which is depopulating. How many of us, when going to open the wardrobe, realize that there is a strange smell inside, like stuffy and stale?

Sometimes, even our clothes, sheets, towels and linens they are moist even to the touch, as if they weren’t completely dry, despite being fresh and clean from the laundry.

The cause is, of course, the humidity, which, especially in winter, is often the host in our homes. In fact, when it’s cold, we tend to ventilate less and, consequently, condensation and heat from radiators or heaters can accumulate.

The solution, to solve the problem, it is precisely the bicarbonate. How come? Because this ingredient has the ability to absorb odors and moisture! How should we proceed? We’ll explain it to you right away, it’s a method that takes just a couple of minutes.

First, take a jar or container and fill it with plenty bicarbonate. So let’s go and place it somewhere in the wardrobe. Obviously, depending on the size, you may need various jars or containers.

Our job is done: let’s close the doors and forget about it. Within a couple of days the baking soda will have absorbed the moisture. Obviously, from time to time, we will have to go to substitute the powder that will now be wet with the new one. Ever thought it was that simple?

A method very simple at low cost but which will allow us to obtain incredible results. It costs nothing to try, don’t you agree? We could really make our life easier in a few steps: brilliant!

