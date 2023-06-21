if it stinks you don’t notice it (but the others do)

This part of the body might give off a terrible stench and you’re wondering why that happens? The answer may leave you speechless.

With the heat, sweating increases and with it the bad smells that we can issue.

Girl holding her nose (photo with Canva) – Inran.it

Unfortunately, this is a common problem that can also compromise our lives in an important and unpleasant way. If we feel that we smell bad, we may not feel at ease and not be able to be ourselves, talk to someone or even just approach a bar counter to order a coffee. Give off a bad smell it’s really a plague for many, it’s an unpleasant situation and it can happen to anyone. It’s about a problem that brings a lot of discomfort and that compromises our life. But how to fix the situation? To find out we have to start from why it happens, let’s find out together right away.

Why does this part of the body smell? The answer you don’t expect

Today we will talk about the annoying problem of unpleasant foot odor and the causes that can lead to this inconvenience. If you worry about bad smells and want to find effective solutions, I’m just here to help you.

Bare feet with the sea in the background (photo from Canva) – Inran.it

The foot stinks it can be a very serious problem and one that can endanger your life. With the arrival of summer then, it is absolutely necessary to solve the problem of smelly feet otherwise you cannot wear open shoes and you also feel uncomfortable at the beach or in the pool with friends. There are certain factors that can contribute to the problem, just as there are small e’s as well simple tips to fix the situation. Let’s see what it is right away.

Foot hygiene: proper foot hygiene is essential to prevent unpleasant odor. Make sure you wash your feet thoroughly with mild soap and water every day. Pay special attention to the area between your toes and be sure to dry your feet thoroughly after washing, as moisture encourages the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Change socks or socks every day: socks and stockings can retain moisture and odor-causing bacteria. Make sure you wear clean socks and change them regularly throughout the day, especially if you tend to sweat a lot. Opt for socks made from breathable materials like cotton, which help keep your feet dry and prevent the growth of bacteria. Breathable shoes: Closed-toe, poorly ventilated shoes can create an ideal environment for the bacteria responsible for foot odor to grow. Choose footwear made with breathable materials, such as leather or technical fabrics, that promote air circulation around your feet. Avoid wearing the same shoes for consecutive days, allowing them time to dry completely between uses. Foot powder: using foot powder can help absorb moisture and reduce sweating and odor. After washing and drying your feet well, apply a small amount of talcum powder between the toes and on the sole of the foot. Make sure you choose a special foot powder that has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Also beware of mycosis Here are some tips on how to prevent and treat them. Antibacterial products: There are also specific commercially available products, such as antibacterial sprays or creams, that can help fight the bacteria that cause foot odor. Consult your pharmacist or doctor for advice on which product is best suited to your needs. Feet with smiley faces drawn on the toes (photo from Canva) – Inran.it

If despite these tips the odor persists or worsens, it may be helpful to consult a specialist podiatrist. The professional will be able to assess your situation and recommend specific treatments or even prescribe medicines if they deem it necessary. Did you know that you can easily book medical appointments online too?

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR UPDATES AND ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW THE LATEST NEWS, YOU CAN FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM

Remember that foot odor is a common problem and that there are effective solutions to manage it. Following these simple tips and taking the right habits, you will prevent and reduce the unpleasant odor of the feet, thus maintaining a feeling of freshness and cleanliness.

Dawn of Saints

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

