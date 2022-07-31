Centaur must worry or not? The sub-variant of Omicron 2 divides virologists. “In Italy it was expected that Centaurus would arrive and in fact we have the first cases of BA 275 which is a sub variant of Omicron 2. From the data in our possession at the moment it does not seem to cause the serious disease, moreover the vaccines, even those not updated, are able to give cover for the most important forms of infection – he said Matteo Bassetti -. If it takes over, we could see a flare-up of contagions for September-October but we must not be alarmed. Everything will be less serious if we do not waste time and proceed with the vaccination campaign ».

MORE INFORMATION

Regarding vaccination, the infectious disease specialist and director of the San Martino clinic in Genoa then underlined: “The campaign for the fourth dose did not take off in any case Centaurus does not worry me – he added – but we must say” attention “: with Omicron 4 and 5 the population was covered by vaccines. In this case, if the sub-variant takes hold, we will have people who took the third dose a year earlier ».

Centaurus, the first case in Italy of the sub-variant. “There is a risk that it will be more contagious”

“This unrestricted August 1st was both inevitable and right. It is like this all over the world. We must not think by restrictions but by recommendations. Frail people and the elderly must be told to get vaccinated, and to use safety devices. We must not say “when” to put the mask on but start saying “who”: that is, recommend them to certain categories of people based on the situations ».

Vaia: Centaurus doesn’t worry

“Let’s not wrap our heads before we break it. The Italians are exhausted and do not need further alarmism. The new Centaurus variant (BA.2.75) is not yet seen by us. At Spallanzani so far no case and it is only one in all of Italy. Even in countries that have seen a strong wave BA.5 Centaurus does not tend to spread that quickly. ‘ Thus the general director of Spallanzani in Rome, Francesco Vaia. “Now it does not seem a priority to me and above all I would avoid the usual alarmist and catastrophic chorus, in a moment in which the dominant variant now offers us, as widely expected, a bit of respite” adds Vaia.