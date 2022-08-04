The return of Juve on Fifa had been planned for some time. Negotiations with EA Sportswho has been developing the popular video game since the 1990s, “had been running for at least a season,” he reveals Giorgio RicciChief Revenue Officer di Juventus.

The Juventus club, come on Fifa 23will resume his name and his official appearance. In the last three years, the period of time in which Juventus has been exclusively linked to Konami, fans and enthusiasts still played with his players and with his colors. But the team name, as it is widely known, was fake: Piedmont Football.

“Yet when we talked to EA to prepare our return, they told me that in Italy we were the most chosen team ever by the players, although the name and the shirts did not correspond to the truth,” Ricci says. Who then smiles: “Too bad for Piemonte Calcio, it had almost become a brand”.

Just like the big clubs, the companies producing video games on football also make their market. On the one hand there is the American Electronic Arts, which develops EA Sports titles including Fifa, in fact. On the other there is Konamia Japanese company that produces eFootballlast chapter (free) of the historical series Pro Evolution Soccer.

EA and Konami, according to the Guardian, have given birth over the years to the “greatest rivalry in the history of gaming”. And this challenge, by now, is not just about playability or the ability to reproduce, in the most realistic way possible, faces, movements and celebrations of the players. The choice of playing Fifa, or eFootball, also depends on their ‘exclusive’.

EA Sports has entered into an agreement with Lega Serie A which includes, starting from Fifa 22, 14 exclusive teams. This is one of the reasons that prompted Juventus to return. “We wanted to give our fans the opportunity to challenge the teams in our league,” says Giorgio Ricci.





Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Officer of Juventus

They are Fifa 23output next September 30thSerie A clubs will be in all 16 out of 20 total. Konami lost Juventus but, from the 22/23 football season, he ‘bought’ the Napoliwhich switches to the Japanese game and joins the other Italian teams that still have an exclusive contract in progress: Lazio, Rome and Atalanta.

It is not clear, at present, which one “fake name” will take the Neapolitan club on Fifa 23. We already know, however, those of Lazio (Latium), Rome (Roma FC) and Atalanta (Bergamo football).

Separate chapter for the newly promoted Monza: Silvio Berlusconi’s club has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Konami, so it will appear with its own name and uniform on both games.

The choice of Juventus to participate in a tournament that is close to the real one makes sense. But things change quickly. While the bianconeri were making an agreement with EA Sports, the historic rivals ofInter they signed an exclusive agreement with Konami “starting from July 2024”.

In such a context, short circuits can also be created: il Milanfor example, while being part of the exclusive teams of Fifa 23has chosen Konami as a sponsor for the next football season, and therefore will have on the jerseys eFootballthe name of the Japanese video game.

It should be remembered that Fifa 23 Sara the latest EA Sports title linked to the name of the most popular football federation in the world. The end of this partnership will have two consequences: EA Sports continues to produce its football title under the name EA Sports FC, while Fifa has already made it known that it will work with partners and investors to develop a new football simulation “Starting from 2024”.

The agreements with the two giants EA and Konami, from a revenue point of view, for clubs they are just as important as the revenue from television rights. Giorgio Ricci is not unbalanced on the economic value, but affirms that the one with Electronic Arts “represents one of the most important partnerships for Juventus at the moment”. Not to mention the weight, says Ricci, that this type of agreement has “on the relationship with young people, for which the enjoyment of sports shows is very different from those of previous generations”.

This is why the Turin club, with EA, wanted to do a broader discourse: “It’s not just about coming back up Fifa – Ricci explains -, we will participate in the official tournaments organized by EA, we will consider the opportunity to create product collections with them and we will also work in the field of street art. We wanted a partnership that would meet the new generation Z ”.