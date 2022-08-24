If mosquitoes bite you, the itch will usually pass without help after a short time but in some cases the irritation can escalate. Some people are more sensitive than others to mosquito bites. In some cases, an itchy red bump may appear a few minutes or even several hours after the mosquito makes its mark with its bite.

These bumps aren’t generally harmful, but they can be extremely irritating. The bites cause an allergic reaction to the proteins present in the saliva of mosquitoes, creating these skin inflammations that are not only unsightly but extremely annoying and persistent over time.

As a result of itching, after being bitten by a mosquito, there are several ways to treat the symptoms depending on their severity. If the itching is very mild, natural creams and gels can be used to reduce symptoms. If the itching is intense, or if the sting is red and painful, you should see your doctor, who may prescribe antibiotics. But in case the itching is quite intense, you can also try taking an antihistamine.

When outdoors in the presence of mosquitoes, it is recommended that you wear long sleeves, pants, and apply insect repellent. Also, if we know that mosquitoes in our area spread certain diseases (such as West Nile and Korean mosquito), it is especially important to take steps to avoid getting bitten.

Mosquitoes bite you: why do you feel itchy?

Mosquito bites are itchy because they contain the proteins from the mosquito’s saliva. When a mosquito bites us, it leaves a red bump, which is an area that quickly turns into a red, itchy mark. The bump is caused by the immune system’s response to mosquito saliva proteins injected into the skin, as happens when a mosquito bites us.

Mosquito saliva contains proteins that can trigger an immune reaction, causing itching and inflammation. Protein can cause an allergic reaction. Normally the immune system responds to infections by producing antibodies. Some people are sensitive to these proteins and develop an allergic reaction, similar to a peanut allergy or other allergy.

Tips to relieve itching

A cool bath or compress can help reduce the itching and redness caused by a mosquito bite. Immediately after, it is useful to apply hydrocortisone creams and ointments or a calamine lotion, which help reduce the itching caused by a mosquito bite. An effective natural solution comes from aloe vera gel, capable of reducing the itching sensation. As a drug, however, you can take an antihistamine or an anti-inflammatory, which is able to reduce itching and swelling in a short time. But the painkiller also works.

What we must avoid at all costs, however, is scratching constantly. In this case, we will risk widening the radius of inflammation of the skin. From a small bump we could then get an exaggerated inflammation that is difficult to deflate. Better protect the part with gauze and spread a deflating cream or lotion.