Home Health “If someone commits violence, they will win an Oscar”
Health

“If someone commits violence, they will win an Oscar”

by admin
“If someone commits violence, they will win an Oscar”

The conductor of the evening Jimmy Kimmel inaugurated the awards ceremony Oscar 2023 with a quip on Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock last year, however avoiding treading his hand. «Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight have only just increased»he joked in the opening.

“We want you to have fun, feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe. – Kimmel told the audience – If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will receive the Academy Award for Best Actor and be allowed to give a 19-minute speech. But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If something unpredictable or violent happens during the performance, sit back and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the abuser a hug».

Kimmel had also hosted the 2017 edition in which La La Land was erroneously billed as a Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight. Elsewhere in his monologue, spoke of absences Of Tom Cruise e James Cameron at this year’s ceremony, joking thus: «I mean, how does the Academy not name the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think she is, a woman?».

“Steven says he’s never smoked weed – he finally added, questioning Spielberg, alluring and self-ironic in the audience – Are you telling me you weren’t stoned when you made a movie about an alien who can’t remember how to call home?»

HERE THE VIDEO OF JIMMY KIMMEL’S SPEECH AND MONOLOGUE

See also  FIMMG Bari - State of agitation in general medicine - Sunday 4 December

Photo: Getty (Kevin Winter/Getty Images; ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Source: Variety

Read also: “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”: Ke Huy Quan wins and bursts into tears on stage

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The tragedy of Lastra a Signa. “Fulvio Farina,...

Corona vaccination: Lauterbach wants to help victims “as...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Putin’s spokesman denies internal...

Health center, in Bergamo the former Matteo Rota...

Find out how to recognize and combat the...

Brendan Fraser, best leading actor for The Whale:...

Corona News: Japan relaxes mask guidelines – FOCUS...

Mobile recharge, that’s why not do it in...

Facility-related vaccination is coming

All the winners of the Academy Awards

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy