The conductor of the evening Jimmy Kimmel inaugurated the awards ceremony Oscar 2023 with a quip on Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock last year, however avoiding treading his hand. «Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight have only just increased»he joked in the opening.

“We want you to have fun, feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe. – Kimmel told the audience – If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will receive the Academy Award for Best Actor and be allowed to give a 19-minute speech. But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If something unpredictable or violent happens during the performance, sit back and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the abuser a hug».

Kimmel had also hosted the 2017 edition in which La La Land was erroneously billed as a Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight. Elsewhere in his monologue, spoke of absences Of Tom Cruise e James Cameron at this year’s ceremony, joking thus: «I mean, how does the Academy not name the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think she is, a woman?».

“Steven says he’s never smoked weed – he finally added, questioning Spielberg, alluring and self-ironic in the audience – Are you telling me you weren’t stoned when you made a movie about an alien who can’t remember how to call home?»

HERE THE VIDEO OF JIMMY KIMMEL’S SPEECH AND MONOLOGUE

Photo: Getty (Kevin Winter/Getty Images; ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Source: Variety

