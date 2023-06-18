If the heat swells your legs and ankles, eat these foods: goodbye discomfort, welcome levity

Prevention is the best way to avoid the risk of leg swelling: let’s choose these foods to fight it

It gets worse in the heat annoying feeling of heaviness in the legs which results in a visible swelling also on the ankles, as well as in a intense pain which requires us to stop, establishing a vicious circle: it would be better to keep walking, but we just can’t do it.

With the water retention the body retains more fluids and the swelling of legs and ankles can be further aggravated.

To alleviate the discomfort that forces us to lift our legs at the end of the day painful and swollen legssome foods can help restore that feeling of lightness and maintain it in the long run.

Fruits and vegetables as we know they must not be lacking in a healthy diet. Those rich in vitamin C protect and strengthen i blood vesselshelp us fight inflammation and have antioxidant properties: tomatoes, citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries, rocket and peppersall to be consumed within twenty minutes of when we cut or squeeze them (otherwise the vitamin C vanishes).

We look for anthocyanins, we look at the color

To counteract the discomfort caused by swelling in the ankles and legs, we must prefer red, purple and blue colored fruits and vegetablessince they contain the anthocyanins, very powerful antioxidants which strengthen and tone capillary walls reducing the risk of their inflammation, dilation or rupture.

Go ahead then a blueberries, currants, black grapes, blackberries, aubergines, red radicchio, tomatoes and all fruit and vegetables with these shades of color, to be eaten strictly with the peel. Currants are prodigious because they also contain coumarin, an anticoagulant that prevents the formation of blood clots.

Mineral salts and fibers allied to leg health

Fruits and vegetables are also a source of potassium, mineral salt that regulates blood pressure, counteracts the action of sodium – a bitter enemy of the health of our legs – and prevents cramps, which mainly affect those suffering from circulation disorders. We find it for example in tomatoes, fennel, bananas, pineapple and melon. In addition to potassium, other mineral salts also improve blood circulation: in cereals and legumes we find magnesiumwhile the soccer it is more abundant in dairy products.

It is imperative to hire fiber-rich foods and cut calories to fight extra pounds, which can aggravate the situation of legs and ankles. It is also counterproductive for leg health constipationwhich we absolutely must counteract by eating whole grains in the first place, in addition to fruits and vegetables barley and oats – and legumes, then peas and beans.