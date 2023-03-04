by Ornella Mancin

03 MAR –

Dear director,

the family doctors of the Veneto region are on a war footing. The three trade unions that represent them have declared a state of agitation. To be precise, the state of agitation was declared on February 27 by the two minority unions through a letter made public and sent by Liliana Lora (regional secretary of the SMI) and Salvatore Cauchi (regional secretary of SNAMI) to the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, to the Councilor for Health of the Veneto Region Manuela Lanzarin, to the prefectures of the Veneto provinces and to the guarantee commission for the implementation of the law on the strike on essential public services.

Only later (on March 1) did Fimmg join the protest.

The state of agitation is the antechamber of possible strikes: if the Region does not convene the trade unions for a discussion and a possible agreement, strikes will be triggered.

The measure now appears full:

– The lack of family doctors in the region is forcing many to take on a supernumerary of patients without, however, completely covering the needs, as there are in fact more and more areas without GPs.

– Many GPs still work alone without the help of secretarial and nursing staff

– the bureaucratic burden that weighs on family medicine is suffocating the profession with the consequent early abandonment of many, tired of a job that has become largely administrative

– there is a growing push from healthcare towards the private sector in the absence of an adequate response from the public (long waiting lists force citizens to turn to the private sector)

– there is a lack of attention towards young doctors: both towards trainees who are still in training to carry out full-time GP assignments, subtracting time and resources from their professional growth; both towards the young colleagues of the continuity of care who have undergone mergers of the offices, the expansion of the territory served by them, the addition of tasks for the disposal of the white codes, in the absence, however, of making the workplace safe.

But above all there is the failure to convene the trade unions at a table to discuss the future of territorial medicine: the new Regional Committee, seat of institutional discussions, has never been convened; the discussion of the regional Supplementary Agreements has never been started; the table for the efficiency of the IT service was never started, which would have the aim of making the hospital and the territory dialogue so as to improve the care of patients, especially the most fragile.

It is increasingly evident that the Region takes decisions independently without feeling the need to involve health professionals (just think, for example, of the new indications on priorities, the so-called RAOs, issued without a preliminary discussion). If on the one hand there is no political will to discuss a development plan for local medicine with the trade union representatives, nor to invest resources in it, there is still a behavior of imposition and control over the doctor’s activity with inquisitorial attitudes.

The measure now appears complete and in the end all the main trade unions have decided to call a state of agitation.

At the moment it is not clear whether a common path will be possible, as is desirable.

For SMI and SNAMI it is clear that in the absence of a response from the Region there is no other way than to call a strike.

The position of Fimmg seems to be different, although declaring a state of unrest it does not seem to have the intention of going on strike. In an interview given by the regional secretary Scassola to a regional news program, in fact, when asked whether the state of unrest will lead to a strike by family doctors, the secretary states that Fimmg “has never gone on strike” (??), because “we we are a responsible subject, we are not just a union but a civil political activity of commitment and responsibility” and that “what we will do will never be against the population”. It is therefore not clear how the Fimmg intends to express its position in contrast to the Region .

After all, the reply from the councilor for health Lanzarin was ready, appealing “to the sense of responsibility and service, so that the citizens shouldn’t pay” and said he was available at “a table in which to share not only the problems , but also the proposals to identify further concrete solutions”.

However, it is not clear why he did not think of convening this table in a proactive manner sooner.

Personally I believe that faced with the increasingly evident risk of seeing our NHS disappear and the primary care that has made it possible to guarantee the health of all citizens, the strike, even if it can create inconvenience for patients, can become the only means “ethical” to avoid making ourselves accomplices in the devastation of our health.

Ornella MancinDoctor of general medicine

March 03, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

