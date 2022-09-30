It was found that children who have been infected with Covid-19 show a higher risk of developing Type 1 Diabetes.

According to the researchers, the age group that goes up to 18 and who has contracted Covid-19 has a greater inclination to develop the Type 1 diabetes. A very important fact that makes us reflect on the relationship between the virus and the diabetes disease which is very serious.

There is talk of a 72% increase in new diagnoses of Type 1 Diabetes in those who have contracted the Covid-19 virus. The age range that has been studied and analyzed by the researchers reaches up to 18 years. Let’s go into detail to understand what emerged from the study that was conducted.

What emerged from the study

In addition to the close relationship between the Covid-19 and Type 1 Diabetes in the age group up to 18, the researchers also analyzed those who were diagnosed with a respiratory infection, which however is not related to Covid. During the research there was a subdivision into two groups: patients up to the age of 9 and those between the ages of 10 and 18. There were 285,628 in each group for a total of 571,256 patients. Among the more than 571,000 pediatric patients, the researchers uncovered important data

A national study on the first 2 years of the pandemic finds that 0.13% of children and adolescents who contracted COVID-19 were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes one month or more after infection compared to 0.08% in children without https://t.co/bIfBZCJXcc pic.twitter.com/ra4k5HWyVs — Ilmiodiabete (@Ilmiodiabete) September 23, 2022

Within the Six months after SARS-CoV2 infection, 123 patients were re-diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, compared with 72 patients who were re-diagnosed due to a non-covid-related respiratory infection.

At one, three and six months after infection, the risk of Type 1 Diabetes was substantially greater for people infected with SARS-CoV2 compared with those with unrelated covid respiratory infections. The the same results emerged with patients in the age groups between 9 and 10-18 years. So the researchers point the finger at parental attention to the symptoms of diabetes following the Covid virus. It should be noted that the Omicron variant of the virus spreads very quickly among children.