breaking latest news – A retreat of Russian Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut would lead to the collapse of the front in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces would go on the offensive and reach the borders of the Federation. The warning came from the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinin a recent video message.

“If the Wagners now withdraw from Bakhmut, it is clear that the front on Russia’s borders will crumble, perhaps even more. In general, the situation will be unpleasant for all paramilitary formations, which protect Russia’s interests,” Prigozhin warned. .

Prigozhin believes that if the “Wagnerians” leave Bakhmut, what he calls the “spring effect!” will occur: the Ukrainian armed forces will enter and liberate the so-called People’s Republic of Lugansk reaching as far as Russian territory.

Analysts: “No encirclement in the short term”

The analysts of Institute for the Study of War they came to the conclusion that Russian troops will not be able to encircle Bakhmut anytime soon. “Russian forces appear to have secured sufficient positional advantage to conduct an encirclement movement against some parts of Bakhmut, but they have not yet forced the Ukrainian forces to retreat and probably will not be able to surround the city in a short time”.

The battle for Bakhmut is the bloodiest since the army’s invasion of Moscow. Russian forces have been trying to conquer it since May 2022 without success and the city, from which stories of desperation about the remaining civilians and gruesome images arrive sporadically, have seemed on the verge of falling for days.

Go to the article