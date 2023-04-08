The best way to celebrate your birthday is by taking care of your health: here are the tailor-made advice for you.
Does your birthday fall between March 21 and April 20? Then you are part of the large group of Aries: impetuous, dynamic, enterprising. Your sign is characterized by great passion and audacity, a warrior and fearless spirit that allows you to face any adversity head on.
If your great energy charge it’s your superpower, it can also be your downfall: sometimes it makes you impatient, stubborn but at the same time inconsistent in completing the tasks you set for yourself. Every zodiac sign has weaknesses, but continuing to work on them is essential to ensure physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
So here are some wellness tips tailored for you, to give you the best birthday present there can be.
Do a scalp massage
As an Aries, your impulsive and direct nature predisposes you to frequent dating heachache and nasal congestion. The head is undoubtedly the part of the body that best represents you, and therefore needs a little more attention: you can prevent migraines by taking care of rest, nutrition, and lifestyle in general. This is also why you shouldn’t overdo it with alcoholwhich makes you more vulnerable to severe headache attacks.
A scalp massage with circular movements, upside down, it promotes microcirculation, drives away negative thoughts and allows you to discharge the accumulated energies.
Keep your anger under control
You are famous for your fiery, sometimes aggressive, and when anger rises you become a raging river. You tend to give in to tantrums easily, and even if you find it difficult it’s important that you learn to control the effect they have on you and others: breath deeplytrying to locate a point in your body where this anger resides. The stomach, the head, the throat? When you have gained awareness, it will become easier to manage the emotion and analyze thoughts that cross your mind. Many times you will find them irrational, and you will know that your reaction was unwarranted.
A pleasant and more productive way of channeling energies you will find in the sport: about an activity that allows you to let off steaminvolving all muscle groups.
Surround yourself with pleasant scents and people
The external environment has a decisive influence on your well-being: smell is the sense you prefer to find well-being. Some studies have shown that the smell of the environment in which we live can have effects on different parts of our brain, e some odors in particular have beneficial properties: il jasmine helps to stimulate concentration and interest, the lavender and the peppermint increase motivation.
In addition to creating a pleasant environment, it is important that surround yourself with positive people and that you yourself become a positive person: maintain relationships with those around you. Your proverbial stubbornness might jeopardize relationshipsdue to the tantrums and heated tones you assume during arguments. Breathe and count to 10 before saying things you might regret.