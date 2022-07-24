Today we will talk about a symbol of summer for seasonal fruit, cherries. As for the origins of these fruits, Pliny the Elder tells us that it was imported from present-day Turkey to Rome in 72 BC and from here the plantation spread throughout the empire. In 1400 this fruit also had the honor of being portrayed in various paintings of sacred subjects. It also boasts a patron saint or San Gerardo dei Tintori whose anniversary falls on 6 June.

Property

In addition to having a prestigious history, cherries are also a source of important minerals. Very worthy of evidence is the presence of potassium, essential for the control of heart rate and blood pressure. Their anthocyanins are instead authoritative antioxidants and seem to act as anti-inflammatory drugs, slowing the activity of the enzymes cyclooxygenase-1 and 2. For this reason it is believed that the consumption of these fruits can be valid in case of chronic pain. Especially that linked to gouty arthritis, fibromyalgia or sports injuries.

Not only that, the anti-inflammatory characteristics of cherries could help in reducing the risk of heart disease. The antioxidant power of lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-carotene seems to defend against free radicals and reactive oxygen species. These can deteriorate cells and tissues leading to aging, cancer and other diseases. Finally, vitamin C and melatonin are also antioxidants. The latter, by overcoming the blood-brain barrier, seems to be able to implement a soothing effect on the nervous system and favor the fight against problems such as dizziness and insomnia.

If you are over 40, beware of eating cherries: here’s why

But today we will give you quite unexpected and negative news, namely that these thousand qualities of cherries are canceled by the contraindications that we will tell you and above all this happens when you exceed the threshold of 40 years. In fact, cherries could cause colic or aggravate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. In these cases, their consumption must be as restricted as possible, especially after the age of 40, when our metabolism is not as strong as before. Then it should be noted that cherries have laxative properties and, especially for adults, their consumption should be limited as they can cause diarrhea, so this explains why you should be careful about consuming cherries after a certain age.