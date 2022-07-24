How much water a day should a person who has passed the age of 40 drink? It depends, but a rough calculation exists. Drinking water is essential as it helps the body eliminate toxins and maintain optimal PH levels. Water also plays a vital role in digestion, nutrient absorption and saliva production.

According to the Institute of Medicine (IOM), people over 40 should drink about 2.5 liters of water per day. While it may seem like a lot, it’s only about 11/12 standard glasses. If you drink enough water but cannot reach the recommended intake by drinking alone, you can add other liquids such as lemonade, soda water, or even fruit juice to increase your daily intake.

How Much Water Should You Drink a Day?

The first thing to remember is that the water you drink is not enough to hydrate the body. In fact, only about 20% of the water we consume is actually absorbed by the body. The rest is filtered through urination. When it comes to the amount of water to drink, hydration is more about the total amount of water in the body than that which ends up in the daily glass.

Therefore, the water intake varies according to the diet and lifestyle. For example, if you exercise regularly or live in a hot, humid climate, you may need to drink more than the recommended daily allowance. If, on the other hand, we consume a lot of water-rich foods or have a naturally high metabolism, you may only need about two liters of water per day.

The benefits of complete hydration

Water helps the body break down and absorb nutrients. Many foods contain water and other fluids that are important to health. However, water is the only drink that can be used to hydrate the body. It also prevents constipation and is especially important for people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive disorders.

The kidneys eliminate toxins through urination, but other organs such as the skin, liver and colon also play a role in detoxification. Water eliminates toxins from the skin and reduces the onset of acne, also helping the liver to eliminate harmful substances. Proper water intake does not defeat osteoarthritis but can help reduce joint pain and swelling by increasing blood flow to the joints.

But do you know what the first symptom of dehydration is? When there is no water, the first to suffer is the brain, one of the most sensitive organs to dehydration. The lack can seriously damage it and for this we immediately feel a feeling of numbness, mental fatigue, general malaise or a strong headache.

Tips for increasing your water intake

Let’s start the day with a glass of water: it’s a great way to jump-start your metabolism and break the fast that occurs during sleep. Make sure you drink a glass of water with every meal – it helps break down food and prevent constipation. If we struggle to drink during the day, add aromas such as lemon, orange or aromatic herbs.