Sleeping is essential for our physical and psychological health, but how many hours do you need to sleep if you are over 50? To tell us are the researchers of the University College of London and the Paris Cité University

Sleeping is good, it has now been amply demonstrated. Yes, because getting a good night’s sleep helps restore body and brain functions but, despite numerous studies in this field, it is currently unclear why the total number of hours of sleep could be important.

Now, however, new research has revealed that those over 50 should rest at least 5 hours a night to reduce the risk of developing chronic health problems.

I study

About 8,000 people participated in the research, and some even wore a wristwatch sleep tracker.

All participants were asked: “How many hours of sleep do you sleep on average during the week?”

Additionally, they were checked for chronic conditions, including diabetes, cancer e heart disease, in two decades of follow-up. The results revealed that:

those who slept 5 hours or less by age 50 had a 30% higher risk of multiple diseases than those who slept seven hours

shorter sleep at age 50 was also associated with a higher risk of death during the study period, mainly linked to increased risk of chronic disease

Researchers fromUniversity College of London and of Paris Cite University they recommend about 7 to 8 hours.

Why do we sleep?

Scientists don’t know for sure, but it’s clear that the sleep helps the brain to process memories and is good for mood, concentration and metabolism.

Sleep is also an opportunity to rid the brain of waste, which is why it is important to sleep and get it right. Here are some tips for a good rest:

avoid daytime naps

establish a good night routine and make sure your bedroom is relaxing and conducive to sleep, i.e. comfortable room temperature and bedding and no distractions, like smartphone

reduce or eliminate caffeine and alcohol before bed

if you can’t fall asleep, don’t get nervous, what you can do is get up and do something relaxing like reading a book

if you work at night, try taking a short nap before going to work.

Source: Plos Medicine

